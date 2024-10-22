Datassential Releases Future Of Drink Report Featuring Top Beverage Trends For 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHICAGO, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Datassential , the leading food and beverage intelligence connecting the dots between consumers and the industry, has released its Future of Drink report, unveiling the top alcoholic beverage trends across beer, wine, and spirits to know for 2025 and beyond.

"This year's Future of Drink report reveals how rapidly shifting consumer desires and habits are shaping a new wave in alcoholic beverages," said Ann Golladay, Senior Director, Publications, at Datassential. "From bold new flavors to the latest in tech and sustainability, our findings help industry leaders navigate the evolving landscape with confidence."

The annual report provides key consumer insights across 134 trends in the alcoholic beverage industry, spanning beer, cider, wine, cocktails, seltzer, and spirits. It highlights "10 Mega Trends to Know," including alcohol-free options, global flavor influences, health-driven "better-for-you" beverages, emerging sensory experiences, and sustainability's growing impact on producers.

Additionally, the report identifies eight mini-trends, offering a comprehensive view of both major and emerging movements shaping the future of the beverage market.

Here's a look at some emerging trends covered in the report:

Botanical and Savory Swigs: Botanical and savory flavors are making their presence known more than ever before in beverages, with options from mead (made with fermented honey) and vermouth (made with aromatic herbs) being seen more on menus, as well as options like gin-based or pickle seltzers, flower wine and pastry stouts, and even vegan fat-washing.

Elevated Staples: No longer contained to college frat parties, shots have undergone a makeover and are now appearing alongside sophisticated spirits. Highbrow Jello shots are being made with classic gelatin but infused with premium spirits, bitters and fresh juices, creating the perfect cocktail in a single bite. And craft/signature shots are evolving into well-rounded concoctions, consumed in one gulp or savored as a mini cocktail.



The Global Wave: Global flavors have significantly influenced the food and beverage industry in recent years, and this year's report features the newest entries into adult beverages, including ube cream liqueur and the addition of tamarind in cocktails.

Venue-Specific Consumer Profiles:

Did you know that Eatertainment

venue visitors are most interested in trying hard sodas, while hotel/resort guests are seeking dessert wines and cocktails on tap? The report breaks down customer profiles at 20 different venue types, including a breakdown by gender, income, generation, lifestyle habits, drinking preferences, and interests.

"Consumers, especially younger ones like Gen Z, are showing a strong interest in category disruptors like fruit-based wine, wine cocktails, flavored wines, and beverages with a cause or sustainable message," said Datassential's Chief Customer Officer and Sommelier, DipWSET Colleen McClellan. "It's exciting to see how brands will meet consumers where they are, offering more unique options within the traditional beer and wine categories-much like how the spirits market has evolved with RTDs (ready-to-drink), functional ingredients, and global influences."

