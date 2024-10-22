Cryoport And Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center Launch Strategic Alliance To Enhance Cellular Therapy Services

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Partnership Coincides with the Grand Opening of Cryoport's State-Of-The-Art IntegriCellTM

(NASDAQ: CYRX ) ("Cryoport"), a global leader in solutions for the life sciences industry, and Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center ("GCRBC"), a non-profit community blood center serving more than 26 counties throughout the state of Texas, today announced a strategic alliance to enhance the availability of high-quality, manufacture-ready cryopreserved allogeneic leukopaks for cellular therapy research, development, and treatment.

The launch of this partnership coincides with the grand opening of Cryoport's new state-of-the-art IntegriCellTM facility located at Cryoport's integrated supply chain campus in Houston, Texas.

This collaboration brings together GCRBC's Cellular Life Solutions ("CLS") program, which specializes in allogeneic donor recruitment, management, and apheresis collection, with Cryoport's industry-leading cryopreservation and biologistics expertise, creating a comprehensive and unified service offering for the life sciences community. GCRBC's CLS program is located less than two miles from Cryoport's Houston campus, enabling efficient local transport of collected leukopaks through Cryoport's Cryoshuttle®

transportation service.

"Our partnership with Cryoport allows us to expand the capabilities of our Cellular Life Solutions program and further support the critical work being done with cell and gene therapies," said Nikhil Nayak, President and CEO of Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center. "Together, we are creating a streamlined process that strengthens the quality and consistency of cellular therapy products, ultimately accelerating the development of lifesaving treatments for patients."

"By working together with Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center, we are expanding the reach and impact of our cryopreservation services," said Jerrell Shelton, CEO of Cryoport. "This alliance enhances our ability to support the advancement and commercialization of cell therapies by providing the infrastructure for seamless, end-to-end delivery of critical cellular materials. Together, we are helping solve an industry problem and advance the development of the next generation of lifesaving cell therapies."

(Nasdaq: CYRX ), is a global leader in supply chain solutions for the Life Sciences with an emphasis on cell & gene therapies. Cryoport enables manufacturers, contract manufacturers (CDMO's), contract research organizations (CRO's), developers, and researchers to carry out their respective business with products and services that are designed to derisk services and provide certainty. We provide a broad array of supply chain solutions for the life sciences industry. Through our platform of critical products and solutions including advanced temperature-controlled packaging, informatics, specialized bio-logistics services, bio-storage, bio-services, and cryogenic systems, we are "Enabling the Future of MedicineTM" worldwide, through our innovative systems, compliant procedures, and agile approach to superior supply chain management.

Our corporate headquarters, located in Nashville, Tennessee, is complemented by over 50 global locations in 17 countries, with key sites in the United States, United Kingdom, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Portugal, Germany, Japan, Australia, India, and China.

Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center (GCRBC) is one of the largest community blood centers in the United States, serving 170 hospitals and healthcare facilities in a 26-county area, including the largest medical center in the world, Texas Medical Center. Founded in 1975, Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center operates 18 fixed sites and conducts more than 7,000 mobile blood drives annually to support one of the nation's most diverse cities. The center also operates Cellular Life Solutions to support the growing demand for high-quality human cellular starting material.

As an independent, nonprofit organization accredited by the Food and Drug Administration, our mission is to partner with the community to help save and sustain lives by providing a safe supply of blood, biotherapies, and related services.

Statements in this press release which are not purely historical, including statements regarding Cryoport's intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, plans or predictions of the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those related to Cryoport's expectations about future benefits of the support GCRBC's Cellular Life Solutions (CLS) program, including the potential impact on future revenue and revenue streams.

It is important to note that Cryoport's actual results could differ materially from those in any such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with the effect of changing economic and geopolitical conditions, supply chain constraints, inflationary pressures, the effects of foreign currency fluctuations, trends in the products markets, variations in Cryoport's cash flow, market acceptance risks, and technical development risks. Cryoport's business could be affected by other factors discussed in Cryoport's SEC reports, including in the "Risk Factors" section of its most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, as well as in its subsequent filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and Cryoport cautions investors not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Cryoport disclaims any obligation, and does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this press release.

