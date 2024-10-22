Irobot To Host Third-Quarter 2024 Conference Call On November 6

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BEDFORD, Mass., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- iRobot Corp. (NASDAQ: IRBT ), a leader in consumer robots, today announced that the company will host its third-quarter 2024 call on Wednesday, November 6, 2024. Prior to the call, iRobot will issue a press release announcing its results, along with supplemental financial information. The earnings press release will be posted to the company's investor relations website at .

Conference call details:

Date: Wednesday, November 6, 2024

Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

Call-In Number: 1-800-274-8461 (Alternate: 1-203-518-9814)

Conference ID: IRBTQ324

A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible at . An archived version of the broadcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the live event.



About iRobot Corp.

iRobot is a global consumer robot company that designs and builds thoughtful robots and intelligent home innovations that make life better. iRobot introduced the first Roomba robot vacuum in 2002. Today, iRobot is a global enterprise that has sold more than 50 million robots worldwide. iRobot's product portfolio features technologies and advanced concepts in cleaning, mapping and navigation. Working from this portfolio, iRobot engineers are building robots and smart home devices to help consumers make their homes easier to maintain and healthier places to live. For more information about iRobot, please visit .



