Delhi HC Dismisses Activist Sonam Wangchuk's Plea Seeking Permission To Protest At Jantar Mantar

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 22 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed 'as withdrawn' the plea filed by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk seeking permission to hold a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar here.

A bench headed by Justice Prathiba M. Singh allowed the withdrawal of the petition after Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta, representing the Delhi Police, said that Wangchuk and his associates from Ladakh had withdrawn their call for protest and fast following a discussion with authorities.

"After discussions, Sonam Wangchuk has withdrawn his fast and therefore the petition may not survive," submitted SG Mehta.

Ultimately, the Bench, also comprising Justice Amit Sharma, noting that the petitioners were not pressing the prayers contained in the plea, dismissed the plea 'as withdrawn'.

The activist and over 100 people from Ladakh, headed to the national capital to demand Sixth Schedule Status for the Union Territory and granting law-making powers to the local population to protect their land and cultural identity.

The Sixth Schedule of the Constitution provides special protection and autonomy to certain tribal areas in India. It helps preserve their culture and manage their resources.

Earlier, Wangchuk was detained by Delhi Police on September 30 in the city's Singhu border area for violating prohibitory orders but was later set free.

Several pleas were filed in the Delhi High Court seeking the release of activist Wangchuk, along with his supporters.

In an order passed on October 3, the Delhi High Court disposed of these petitions in view of the subsequent decision taken by the Commissioner of Police withdrawing the prohibitory orders issued on September 30.

The prohibitory order had restricted assembly of five or more unauthorised persons, carrying of firearms, banners, placards, lathis and so on, picketing or dharnas in public areas in the districts of New Delhi, North and Central, as well as on all state borders of Delhi till October 5.