Musk responds to German magazine due to ‘public enemy’ allegation

(MENAFN) Elon Musk has responded vigorously to German magazine Der Spiegel after it labeled him "public enemy No. 2" in a recent article, suggesting that he is collaborating with presidential candidate Donald to undermine liberal democracy. Musk, who is known for his outspoken nature, asserted his commitment to principles.



The controversial piece published by Der Spiegel featured a striking cover image of Musk, with hints of Trump’s facial features integrated into his own. The article highlighted Musk’s significant economic influence and high-profile presence in the media, characterizing him as a figure who has shifted towards the political right. It accused him of becoming a vocal opponent of liberal democracy in the United States, likening him to a “political agitator.” The article even drew a parallel between Musk and historical figures like Adolf Hitler, who garnered support from powerful industrialists during his rise to power.



Musk took to a town hall meeting with American voters in Pennsylvania to address the claims directly. “I’m like, enemy No. 2 of what? Democracy? I mean, I’m pro-democracy. I’m literally trying to uphold the Constitution and ensure we have a free and fair election,” he declared, eliciting cheers from the audience.



This exchange underscores the growing scrutiny Musk faces as a public figure, particularly regarding his political affiliations and the influence he wields in shaping public discourse. The confrontation with Der Spiegel reflects broader concerns about the role of powerful individuals in the political landscape, particularly during an era of heightened polarization and debate surrounding democracy.

MENAFN22102024000045015687ID1108806183