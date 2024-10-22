Iran's recent threats to potentially close Strait of Hormuz

(MENAFN) Iran's recent threats to potentially close the Strait of Hormuz—a crucial maritime corridor through which approximately 30 percent of oil exports from the Middle East are transported to various regions, including Asia, Europe, and North America—have intensified fears of an expanded conflict in the region. With ongoing conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon, concerns are mounting that Iran may escalate its military involvement, possibly turning the current dynamics into what analysts refer to as an "energy war," particularly involving the Houthi movement in Yemen.



These Iranian threats are mirrored by similar warnings from the Houthi group and Iraqi Kataib Hezbollah. Traditionally, Iran has leveraged the closure of the Strait during periods of heightened sanctions from the West, consistently threatening to block this essential shipping route. This tactic has resurfaced in light of recent Israeli threats, which are supported by the U.S., suggesting potential military actions against Iranian oil refineries—key financial assets that support Iran's military activities and its regional allies from the American-Israeli viewpoint.



Moreover, Iranian officials have escalated their rhetoric, warning that not only U.S. military installations in the region are at risk, but also oil refineries in neighboring countries could be targeted if those nations allow their territories to be utilized for aggressive actions against Iran. This shift in Iran’s defensive posture broadens the scope of possible military engagement, indicating a more confrontational approach.



At the same time, the Houthi group has reaffirmed its threats to completely shut down the Bab al-Mandab Strait amid escalating tensions and fears of Israeli military strikes. In the past year, the Houthis have actively targeted vessels linked to Israel, whether wholly or partially owned, as well as ships flying Israeli flags, effectively disrupting maritime operations in critical waterways such as the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, and Arabian Sea.



As these threats unfold, the geopolitical environment becomes increasingly complex, raising concerns about the possibility of wider military conflicts and their repercussions for global energy markets. The situation highlights the intricate relationships among regional powers and the dangers posed by escalating military postures in such a strategically significant area. The interplay of these factors underscores the urgent need for diplomatic solutions to de-escalate tensions and ensure the stability of vital energy routes.

