AEGIS Land Title Group Catches Fraud With Rpost's PRE-Crime Email Security On Day One
Date
10/22/2024 5:20:21 AM
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease)
AEGIS Land Title Group, a member of the American Land Title Association (ALTA), caught an attempt at Real estate fraud just one day after implementing RPost's PRE-Crime email security. The AI-powered system detected suspicious activity, revealing that two of AEGIS' emails were auto-forwarded and opened on mobile devices in Russia. A quick investigation uncovered a fraudulent lender in a refinancing transaction that could have resulted in a significant financial loss. RPost's real-time high-risk alerts allowed AEGIS to act swiftly, preventing the crime.
Paul Hofmann, owner of AEGIS, remarked on the importance of detecting such threats early, adding that RPost's alerts not only safeguarded his company but also enhanced client trust. Since using RPost, AEGIS has intercepted two other fraudulent attempts, turning security alerts into opportunities to reinforce customer confidence.“These alerts allow us to protect clients while also boosting our sales and marketing outreach,” said Hofmann.
