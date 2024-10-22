Situation in Gaza Strip reaches catastrophic levels

(MENAFN) The situation in the Gaza Strip has reached catastrophic levels as the relentless aggression from Israeli forces has led to an unprecedented number of Palestinian casualties. The conflict has now entered its 382nd consecutive day, with reports revealing that a staggering number of civilians have been killed or during this period.



In the early hours of today, a dangerous escalation was reported in northern Gaza, particularly just before midnight on Monday and into Tuesday. Eyewitness accounts describe heavy gunfire from Israeli military vehicles and loud explosions, especially in the Saftawi area, heightening the already tense atmosphere.



Israeli forces have targeted residential buildings, including an attack near Al-Zaharneh on Al-Jalaa Street in Gaza City, while also conducting airstrikes in the northern regions. The western parts of northern Gaza City have similarly faced intense gunfire.



In Beit Lahiya, an Israeli drone strike tragically resulted in civilian deaths, while three individuals were killed and several others were wounded during an attack on a shelter in Beit Hanoun, located in northern Gaza. Furthermore, the previous evening witnessed an artillery bombardment of Jabalia Preparatory School, which was being used as a refuge for displaced persons, claiming the lives of ten civilians and injuring around thirty more.



The Civil Defense has reported that since the onset of the Israeli offensive on Jabalia camp on October 6, the death toll has exceeded 600 martyrs, with many more still trapped under rubble or stranded on the roads, highlighting the dire situation.



Local residents and medical staff have noted that Israeli forces have surrounded hospitals and displacement camps in northern Gaza, intensifying military operations and obstructing essential aid from reaching those in need. Reports also indicate that forces have detained men and ordered women to evacuate Jabalia camp, while continuing to destroy and set fire to homes across extensive areas of northern Gaza.

