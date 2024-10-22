Report from Axios indicates Egypt has put forth new proposal that could facilitate ceasefire in Gaza

(MENAFN) A recent report from Axios indicates that Egypt has put forth a new proposal that could facilitate a ceasefire in Gaza and open the door for broader negotiations concerning the release of prisoners. This initiative comes in the wake of a two-month stalemate in discussions about both prisoner releases and a potential ceasefire.



Israeli officials have disclosed that the newly appointed head of the Egyptian General Intelligence presented this proposal to the head of Shin Bet, Israel’s security service. The goal of the proposal is to break the impasse in negotiations, which has seen minimal progress in dialogue among the involved parties.



U.S. officials are optimistic that the recent killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar could provide a renewed impetus for Israel to pursue talks aimed at securing the release of 101 prisoners still held by Hamas, alongside establishing a ceasefire in Gaza.



According to reports, the head of Shin Bet discussed the Egyptian proposal during a recent meeting of the Israeli security cabinet, which took place on Sunday evening following his return from Cairo. The Egyptian plan suggests initiating a "small deal" that would involve the release of a limited number of Hamas detainees in exchange for a temporary ceasefire lasting several days in Gaza.



While the Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant has expressed support for the Egyptian initiative, far-right ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich have voiced their opposition. This division within the Israeli government highlights the challenges of achieving consensus on such sensitive issues.



As discussions progress, the likelihood of the Egyptian proposal leading to substantive negotiations remains uncertain. Nonetheless, it reflects ongoing diplomatic efforts to address the protracted conflict and the pressing humanitarian issues in the region.

