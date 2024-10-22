(MENAFN- PR Newswire)





Renowned Breast Surgeon at Virginia Cancer Specialists, David Weintritt, MD, Leads Clinical Study for New FDA-Approved in Breast Cancer Surgery that Can Reduce Debilitating Lymphedema to as Low as 5%

Virginia Cancer Specialists, the largest private cancer practice in Northern Virginia, was recognized in 2024 as the #1 physician practice in Virginia with the most Castle Connelly top doctors in cancer care. It features a world-class treatment team fighting cancer and diseases of the blood, offering access to the most current treatment protocols, clinical trials, and comprehensive care. (PRNewsfoto/Virginia Cancer Specialists)

FAIRFAX,

Va., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia Cancer Specialists, the largest private cancer practice in

Northern Virginia, and an affiliate of The US Oncology Network , announced today one of its renowned breast surgeons, David Weintritt, MD, known for his innovative surgical approaches, has been recognized for developing a protocol and leading a clinical study resulting in FDA approval for the use of indocyanine green (ICG) dye in lymphatic mapping during breast cancer surgery.

The protocol provides a more accurate method of lymphatic mapping during breast cancer surgery both in sentinel node mapping for early-stage breast cancer and a procedure called axillary reverse mapping with lymphovenous anastomosis during surgery for more advanced breast cancer that requires a removal of a larger number of lymph nodes. This procedure reduces patients' risk of

lymphedema from as high as 40% to as low as 5%.

Dr. Weintritt saw an opportunity 7 or 8 years ago when evaluating a new camera system called SPY that allows operating surgeons to better visualize tissue perfusion during breast cancer reconstruction surgery. ICG, a drug that's been proven safe and used for over 50 years, when injected and imaged with SPY, allows operating surgeons to "see" blood flow and detailed anatomy that would otherwise be invisible to the naked eye.

"Camera systems like SPY are used to visualize lymphatic channels and other important

anatomy using fluorescence imaging in the near-infrared spectrum. This combination of an injectable dye and sophisticated imaging

illuminates lymphatic structures that otherwise we wouldn't be able to see, allowing surgeons to either avoid injuring them or have the ability to repair them during surgery," shared Weintritt.

"I started researching all the reported applications of ICG in modern surgery and became aware of some anecdotal reports, mostly in literature outside of the US that alluded to ICG being used for mapping of the lymphatics for breast cancer surgery. However, the FDA had not evaluated or approved its use in the US and there was no clear protocol that was proven successful in comparison to other techniques," shared Weintritt. Dr. Weintritt then worked with the developers of the SPY camera on a standardized protocol for lymphatic mapping in breast cancer surgery.

Weintritt's findings were then submitted to the FDA and the FILM B- F luorescence I maging and L ymphatic M apping in B reast cancer surgery-study, which began in partnership with study sponsor Stryker. Together, with Dr. Weintritt at the helm as principal investigator, they launched the FILM B study and patients were enrolled across 7 sites in the US and Canada. The study findings were presented and gained FDA approval because the data showed this technique for lymphatic mapping and breast cancer surgery was equal to or better than the standard of care currently in use. The procedure offered 100 percent control to the operating surgeon and allowed for a better visualization of the lymphatic system during breast cancer surgery.



More about axillary reverse mapping and lymphedema prevention:

The FILM B study results and FDA approval puts the technique of ICG and SPY lymphatic mapping into the hands of more breast cancer surgeons. This improves the ability to see nearly invisible lymphatic channels during breast cancer surgery. If these channels are injured, then patients can develop lifelong lymphedema or swelling of their arm up to 40% of the time. Reverse axillary mapping with ICG and SPY provides the clearest way to see anatomy during surgery and this gives operating surgeons a better chance to either avoid injuring lymphatic channels or better seeing them and performing a procedure called lymphovenous anastomsosis (LVA). LVA can take as little as 20-30 minutes to perform and can significantly reduce lymphedema risk.

"With LVA we can help a group that had a lymphedema risk as high as 40% and lower that risk to as low as 5%, as this intraoperative imaging allows us to see things better than any other technology or technique," says Weintritt.

Patients may call 571.350.8400 to schedule an appointment with Dr. Weintritt in Alexandria, VA, or any other of Virginia Cancer Specialists' breast surgeons.

About Virginia Cancer Specialists

Virginia Cancer Specialists, the largest private cancer practice in Northern Virginia, was recognized in 2024 as the #1 physician practice in Virginia with the most Castle Connolly top doctors in cancer care. It features a world-class treatment team fighting cancer and diseases of the blood, offering access to the most current treatment protocols, clinical trials , and comprehensive care. Its fully staffed, comprehensive clinical research program also includes a dedicated research facility for Phase I clinical trials-the Virginia Cancer Specialists Research Institute, the largest of its kind in the Mid-Atlantic region. The practice offers medical oncology, radiation oncology, musculoskeletal tumor surgery, breast surgery, thoracic surgery, genetic counseling, palliative care, oncology nurse navigators, oncology infusion nurses, oncology pharmacists, social workers, dietitians, and laboratory technicians.

Virginia Cancer Specialists is a practice in The US Oncology Network (The Network). This collaboration unites the practice with more than 2,600 independent providers dedicated to delivering value-based, integrated care to patients - close to home. Through The Network, independent doctors come together to form a community of shared expertise and resources dedicated to advancing local cancer care and to delivering better patient outcomes. The Network is supported by McKesson Corporation , whose coordinated resources and infrastructure allow doctors in The Network to focus on the health of their patients, while McKesson focuses on the health of their practices. Virginia Cancer Specialists

also participates in clinical trials through Sarah Cannon Research Institute (SCRI), a joint venture with US Oncology Research and one of the world's leading oncology research organizations conducting community-based clinical trials. Focused on advancing therapies for patients over the last three decades, SCRI is a leader in drug development. It has conducted more than 600 first-in-human clinical trials since its inception and contributed to pivotal research that has led to the majority of new cancer therapies approved by the FDA today.

Media Contact

Jean Dzierzak

[email protected]

703-963-5770

SOURCE Virginia Cancer Specialists

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED