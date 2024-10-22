Dominion Lending Centres Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Date

About Dominion Lending Centres Inc.

Dominion Lending Centres Inc. is Canada's leading of mortgage professionals. DLCG operates through Dominion Lending Centres Inc. and its three main subsidiaries, MCC Mortgage Centre Canada Inc., MA Mortgage Architects Inc. and Newton Connectivity Systems Inc., and has operations across Canada. DLCG extensive network includes over 8,500 agents and over 500 locations. Headquartered in British Columbia, DLC was founded in 2006 by Gary Mauris and Chris Kayat.

