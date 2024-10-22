Quoin Pharmaceuticals Announces Further International Expansion Of Ongoing Clinical Trials For Netherton Syndrome

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Two Additional Clinical Sites to be Opened in the United Kingdom

Both Sites are Recognized Centers of Excellence for Netherton Syndrome in the UK.

Principal Investigator has Been Appointed and a Clinical Research Organization Has Been Engaged

Additional Sites in other Western European Countries are being Finalized

ASHBURN, Va., Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNRX) (the“Company” or“Quoin”), a clinical stage specialty company focused on rare and orphan diseases, today announces the further expansion of its on-going Netherton Syndrome (NS) clinical studies to include two additional international sites in the United Kingdom (UK). These sites, Great Ormond Street Hospital and St. Thomas' Hospital, both in London, are recognized centers of excellence for treating Netherton Syndrome patients in the UK. Both sites have available cohorts of patients potentially eligible to participate in Quoin's studies. A Principal Investigator (PI) for the UK studies has been appointed and a Clinical Research Organization has been engaged.

These clinical sites, as well as the previously announced site in Saudi Arabia, will operate under the auspices of Quoin's open Investigational New Drug (IND) application with the US Food and Drug Administration. Quoin is also in advanced stage of preparation for the opening of additional sites in several other Western European countries and is concluding a feasibility study in multiple Eastern European countries with both territories having available cohorts of patients with NS.

Quoin CEO, Dr. Michael Myers, said,“We are very pleased to announce yet another exciting development for our ongoing clinical studies. This further international expansion into two highly renowned clinical centers in the United Kingdom, coupled with our intent to open additional sites in other Western European countries as well as in Eastern Europe, underscores our determination and commitment to complete enrollment into both studies as rapidly as possible with a view to potentially delivering the first approved treatment to this underserved patient population.”

Quoin is conducting two ongoing clinical trials evaluating QRX003, a topical lotion, for the treatment of Netherton Syndrome, a rare, inherited genetic disease. For more information about the trials, please visit: .

About Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products that treat rare and orphan diseases. We are committed to addressing unmet medical needs for patients, their families, communities and care teams. Quoin's innovative pipeline comprises five products in development that collectively have the potential to target a broad number of rare and orphan indications, including Netherton Syndrome, Peeling Skin Syndrome, Palmoplantar Keratoderma, Scleroderma, Epidermolysis Bullosa and others. For more information, visit: or LinkedIn for updates.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

The Company cautions that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words referencing future events or circumstances such as“expect,”“intend,”“plan,”“anticipate,”“believe,” and“will,” among others. All statements that reflect the Company's expectations, assumptions, projections, beliefs, or opinions about the future, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements relating to two clinical sites to be opened in the United Kingdom; intent to open additional sites in Western European countries as well as in Eastern Europe, Company's determination and commitment to complete enrollment into both studies as rapidly as possible with a view to potentially delivering the first approved treatment to this underserved patient population, and the Company's five products in development collectively having the potential to target a broad number of rare and orphan indications, including Netherton Syndrome, Peeling Skin Syndrome, Palmoplantar Keratoderma, Scleroderma, Epidermolysis Bullosa and others. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the Company's ability to open the sites in the United Kingdom, Western Europe and Eastern Europe as and when planned, the Company's ability to deliver a safe and effective treatment for Netherton Syndrome, the preclinical and clinical studies of the Company's product candidates may not be successful and other factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 that the Company filed with the SEC and the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. One should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as may be required by law.

