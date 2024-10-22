Premium Swiss Performance Brand X-BIONIC® Takes Grip On North American Market, Supported By Industry Stalwart

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Olympians, Veterans and Key Partnerships Signal Strong Positioning for Performance Brand

Denver, CO, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swiss-engineered apparel and gear brand, X-BIONIC® , an innovative leader in high-performance athletic-wear, is excited to announce its official launch into North America, with a commitment to superior quality and cutting-edge technology. The brand aims to redefine the standards of athletic wear for both professional and sports enthusiasts through its science-based innovations in apparel and footwear construction, and is supported by a team of industry veterans with decades of experience in sportswear design, manufacturing, and marketing.

X-Bionic combines expertise with passion to deliver products that enhance performance and comfort, and led by industry veteran Kris Kuster, formerly of Nitro Snowboard and Mammut Sports Group, who heads up the company as North American President and Co-Owner while the North American office occupies the iconic space at Battery 621 in Denver, CO, a hub for high performance outdoor brands.

Overseeing the sales distribution and based out of the stunning X-Bionic showroom at Battery 621 is the experienced Global Sales Guys team, led by Marty Carrigan and Dave Rosenberger who have built and represented premium European brands in the US and Canada for over 30 years. With the guidance of Carrigan and Rosenberger's team, X-Bionic is working to establish itself in key and specialty retailers including general sport emphasizing run and snow.

Another key hire is former World Cup alpine ski racer and Olympian Heidi Voelker, who has been named as Head of Key Partnerships, and comes from previous positions including Ambassador of Skiing at Deer Valley Resort for almost three decades, and as Western Region Manager with US Ski Team. X-Bionic inked a deal with the Park City Ski and Snowboard Team as the first official North American ski-industry partner to be representing X-Bionic, focusing on award-winning engineered socks and base-layers for product positioning.

“Entering the North American market enables us to connect with a community that shares our commitment to innovation, passion and quality,” said Kuster.“Our mission is to empower athletes of all levels with top-tier performance wear, and we're thrilled to bring our X-Bionic vision to life in the US and the Americas as a whole. With top professionals and passionate sports enthusiasts themselves on our team, we ensure our brand offers best in class customer service, omni-channel experience focusing on Specialty Retail, to truly understand and elevates the athletic experience.”

The FW24 product line includes snowsports and winter running apparel and gear crafted with moisture-wicking fabrics, ergonomic designs, and durable materials that withstand the rigors of intense workouts. Each piece has been meticulously crafted for an unrivaled experience in thermoregulation and with partial compression for flexibility, breathability, and support, ensuring that athletes can focus on achieving their best.

These collections are refined into Discover, Perform and Expert levels of performance for the socks collection, award-winning base layer systems such as Energy Accumulator, Symbio Merino, and InventFX, as well as recovery and premium sportswear line; X-Ential.

X-Bionic products can be found at x-bionic.com and at select retailers.

About X-Bionic:

Swiss - Sweat - Technology – is at the core of X-Technology, with its sportswear brands X-BIONIC for clothing and trail running shoes and X-SOCKS for socks. From road and trail running to cycling, winter sports and beyond, the brands are designed for all athletes who are ready to push their limits. Maintaining an optimum core body temperature of 37°C (98.6°F) is key to success, so X-BIONIC and X-SOCKS use an innovative thermoregulation strategy to harness the power of sweat instead of fighting it. This dynamic blend of technologies helps athletes to set personal bests and make their boldest dreams – no matter how wild and daring – a reality. Come see what a host of athletes, including Sebastian Steudner and Marco Odermatt, have already discovered.

OFF THE BRAKES

