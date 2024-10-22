TECNO Reveals Winners Of Shot On CAMON Photography Contest 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Empowering the great passion for photography, TECNO's first-ever global photography contest has encouraged consumers in emerging markets to unleash their talent and extraordinary creativity, anytime, anywhere, and tell their story to the world through the creative lens in their hands.

HONG KONG, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative brand

TECNO today announced the winners of its first-ever global photography competition, the Shot On CAMON Contest. From May 15th to September 30th 2024, TECNO fans around the world were invited to capture and share life's beautiful moments on Instagram using the hashtags #ShotOnCAMON and #TECNOCAMON30Series. The contest featured 5 categories, including Colorful Discovery, Super Night, Poetic Portrait, Creative Perspective, and Life in Motion. Attracting over 6,500 submissions from over 30 countries, the contest culminated with the selection of 16 outstanding photographers. To view the winning Life in Motion entries and appreciate their captivating narratives, please visit our official website .

A Prize Winners' London Photography Tour Awaits in November

As part of the prize, the winners will embark on an exciting photography tour in London this coming November, where they will have the chance to visit iconic landmarks such as Buckingham Palace, Big Ben, and London Bridge. This unique journey will provide participants with invaluable opportunities to exchange photography skills, create unforgettable memories, and capture stunning visuals.

"I've witnessed participants pushing boundaries and telling compelling stories through their lenses." Luke Stackpoole, Shot On CAMON photography contest judge and TECNO CAMON 30 series' collaborating photographer remarked. "This contest is not merely about showcasing photographic skills, but a celebration of creativity and the diverse perspectives each photographer brings."

Winning Shot from "TECNO Photography Master": Colorful Evening and Childhood

Photographer Kyaw Kyaw Winn won the top honor at this year's Contest, "TECNO Photography Master", with the captivating piece 'Colorful Evening and Childhood'.

The winning shot masterfully captured light and shadow, freezing the joyful moment of children jumping with their pinwheels against a vibrant sunset. The serene river and glowing evening sky form the perfect backdrop, vividly reflecting the innocence and happiness of childhood. As the recipient of the highest accolade, the photographer will receive a substantial prize and the opportunity to collaborate closely with the TECNO on future photography projects.

Winning Shots from "Colorful Discovery": Constructing the Beauty of Nature

In the Colorful Discovery category, the Gold Award was won by a beautifully captured piece that showcased the majestic natural landscape of Myanmar, where the tranquil waters and layered sky merges into each other. The Silver Award was bestowed upon a piece that portrays the delicate interplay of light and shadow during rainfall, revealing the serene world of a lone snail. The Bronze was awarded to a shot that showcases the vibrant colors and intricate feather patterns of a peacock. These winning images highlight the vivid and diverse colors found in landscapes and animals, demonstrating not only technical mastery but also an eye for vibrant color that truly defines this category.

Winning Shots from "Poetic Portrait": Narrating the Stories of Humanity

In the Poetic Portrait category, the winning shots present the poetic beauty of portrait photography from diverse perspectives. The Gold Award-winning piece uses unique composition and lighting to capture the resolute expression of a miner, showcasing the resilience of the human spirit in adversity. The Silver Award-winning work portrays an elderly couple's playful moment, reflecting pure happiness in simple living. The Bronze Award-winning photograph depicts warm family moments, conveying the tenderness and bonds of everyday life.

Winning Shots from "Creative Perspective": Bringing Photos to Life with Unique Angles

In the Creative Perspective category, the winning photographs stand out for their innovative viewpoints and unique compositions. From the delicate contrast of young and old hands to vibrant flowers framed through an iron gate and a worker captured during the morning mist, each image offers a fresh way of seeing the world. These pieces showcased the photographers' ability to turn ordinary moments into extraordinary visual narratives, demonstrating technical skill and artistic creativity in capturing life's subtleties from different perspectives.

Winning Shots from "Super Night": Capturing the Atmosphere with Light and Shadow

In the Super Night category, the winning photographs masterfully capture the atmosphere and emotion of the night through exceptional use of light and shadow. From a reflective moment in the rain to the peacefulness of night fishing and the quiet beauty of pre-dawn docks, these images highlight the unique stories that unfold after dark. The works demonstrate not only technical expertise in night photography but also an artistic ability to evoke mood and narrative through subtle lighting and composition.

Winning Shots from "Life in Motion": Recording the Rhythm of City and Nature

In addition to the remarkable photography categories, the contest also featured a video category, showcasing outstanding works that explore dynamic storytelling through motion.

The Shot On CAMON Contest encourages TECNO users to push beyond their boundaries and express themselves through imaging. As a user-centric brand, TECNO aims to continue celebrating the beauty and different facets of humanity by empowering photographic capabilities with technological innovations. TECNO hopes to reach more consumers and fans of mobile photography around the world with its next contest and bring more creative talent for the fore.

