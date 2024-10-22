Introducing Flashai And Git Integration: Simplifying SQL, Empowering Teams

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Collaborate easily with your teams using SQL Connect's Git Integration

Launched at Oracle CloudWorld 2024, FlashAI and Git integration make SQL simpler and teamwork smoother-helping teams work smarter together.

- Naveen Miglani, Co-Founder & CEO, SplashBIDULUTH, GA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SQL Connect, a standout self-service SQL query tool developed by SplashBI , had recently announced two new features -FlashAI and Git Integration-at Oracle CloudWorld 2024. These enhancements have been designed to refine how SQL professionals handle data queries and collaborate across teams, promoting more streamlined and efficient workflows.A New Approach to SQL Querying: Introducing FlashAIFlashAI, SQL Connect's newest feature, is a natural language processor designed to simplify the creation of SQL queries by translating everyday language into accurate SQL commands. It's crafted for both seasoned SQL developers and business users without a technical background. FlashAI bridges the gap between human language and technical queries, making data access easier for everyone.“Our mission has always been to make SQL more intuitive, faster, and accessible,” explained Kiran Pasham, Co-Founder, President and Chief Architect of SplashBI.“FlashAI allows users to create SQL queries using natural language, remembers context, and offers insights on joins, creating a smoother experience for users.”This feature is especially useful for streamlining data queries without getting into complex SQL code. FlashAI saves time, reduces errors, and enables non-technical users to work with data more effectively.Enhancing Workflows: Git Integration for SQL ConnectThe second feature, Git Integration, enables SQL Connect users to manage their code within the same interface, embedding Git version control directly into the SQL Connect environment. Developers can pull code, commit changes, merge, and track versions seamlessly, ensuring teams stay aligned on their workflows.“With Git Integration, we've addressed a key challenge for data teams-collaboration,” noted Naveen Miglani, Co-Founder and CEO of SplashBI.“Now, teams can work together seamlessly, manage their repositories, and keep their SQL workflows aligned.”The Git Integration also improves version control, ensuring teams can track changes, compare versions, and maintain a consistent source of truth for SQL code.Looking Ahead: SQL Connect's Forward-Thinking StrategyThe release of FlashAI and Git Integration reflects SQL Connect's dedication to advancing what SQL tools can deliver. These features are part of the platform's ongoing efforts to integrate AI and smarter team-based development capabilities.“We are always innovating to meet the changing needs of SQL professionals,” said Kiran Pasham.“FlashAI and Git Integration are just the beginning. Our future roadmap focuses on AI-powered improvements that will continue to streamline and enhance SQL workflows.”For more details on how FlashAI and Git Integration can transform your SQL workflows, visit our website at and explore these new features today.

