Textron Aviation Selects Gogo Galileo HDX For Factory Installation On Cessna Citation Longitude, Latitude And Ascend

(NBAA-BACE, booth 1601) – Gogo Business Aviation (NASDAQ: GOGO ) today announced that Textron Aviation will install Gogo's global Low-Earth-Orbit (LEO) solution, Gogo Galileo HDX, as a factory option for the Cessna Citation Longitude, Citation Latitude and Citation Ascend business jet.

Textron Aviation , a Textron Inc.

(NYSE:TXT ) company, is the first business aviation OEM to offer Gogo Galileo HDX from the factory, securing a truly global connectivity solution with market-leading performance for its operators.

Gogo Galileo is built on Gogo's best-selling AVANCE platform with a fuselage-mounted HDX antenna, designed to be small enough for business jets. With AVANCE at the heart of the system, Gogo Galileo is more affordable and easier to install and operate than other satellite systems operating today.

"We are honored to work with Textron Aviation to deliver Gogo Galileo HDX to its customers" said Sergio Aguirre, president and COO of Gogo. "Designed specifically for small to super midsize aircraft, the HDX antenna offers passengers a great inflight Wi-Fi experience."

Gogo Galileo HDX remains on track for expected commercial launch in the fourth quarter of 2024. Textron Aviation's integration of the HDX antenna is in work for all three Citations.

About Gogo

Gogo is a leading provider of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. We offer a customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, inflight entertainment, and voice solutions. Gogo's products and services are installed on thousands of business aircraft of all sizes and mission types from turboprops to the largest global jets, and are utilized by the largest fractional ownership operators, charter operators, corporate flight departments and individuals.

As of June 30, 2024, Gogo reported 7,031 business aircraft flying with its broadband ATG systems onboard, 4,215 of which are flying with a Gogo AVANCE L5 or L3 system; and 4,247 aircraft with narrowband satellite connectivity installed. Connect with us at .

About Textron Aviation

We inspire the journey of flight. For more than 95 years, Textron Aviation has empowered our collective talent across the Beechcraft, Cessna and Hawker brands to design and deliver the best aviation experience for our customers. With a range that includes everything from business jets, turboprops, and high-performance pistons, to special mission, military trainer and defense products, Textron Aviation has the most versatile and comprehensive aviation product portfolio in the world and a workforce that has produced more than half of all general aviation aircraft worldwide. Customers in more than 170 countries rely on our legendary performance, reliability and versatility, along with our trusted global customer service network, for affordable, productive and flexible flight.

