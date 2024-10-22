Blinken embarks on diplomatic mission to Middle East

(MENAFN) On Monday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken embarked on a mission to the Middle East, focusing on initiating negotiations to end the ongoing conflict in Gaza and to de-escalate tensions in Lebanon. His visit comes at a critical time, as military operations intensify in both regions.



In a statement regarding his trip, Blinken emphasized the urgent need for discussions with regional leaders about the importance of ceasing hostilities in Gaza. He aims to address the development of a post-war plan for the area and to seek a diplomatic resolution to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.



The backdrop to Blinken’s visit includes several recent Israeli airstrikes in southern Beirut, including one near a prominent university hospital, which resulted in casualties. The Lebanese Ministry of Health reported that four individuals were killed, including a child, and at least 24 others sustained injuries from these attacks.



Blinken's trip is taking place against the backdrop of heightened military activity in Gaza and Lebanon. The Israeli military campaign has escalated significantly since Hamas launched an attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. This marked the beginning of a conflict that has led to a series of military responses from Israel, including operations aimed at Hezbollah following a year of escalating border clashes.



The ongoing Israeli campaign in Lebanon has led to the displacement of approximately 1.2 million people. Israeli authorities claim that the goal of their military efforts is to push Hezbollah fighters away from the border area, allowing displaced Israelis to return to their homes, which they had vacated due to cross-border fire from the Lebanese group in solidarity with Palestinians.



As Blinken engages with leaders in the region, the emphasis on achieving a diplomatic solution underscores the complexities and urgent humanitarian needs emerging from the ongoing conflicts. The success of his mission may hinge on the ability to forge a consensus among diverse stakeholders amid a landscape marked by violence and instability.

MENAFN22102024000045015687ID1108806066