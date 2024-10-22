Netanyahu says Hezbollah attempted to kill him

(MENAFN) Israeli Prime has accused the Iranian-backed group Hezbollah of attempting to assassinate him and his wife following a drone attack targeting their vacation home. On Saturday morning, three explosive-laden UAVs were spotted approaching the coastal town of Caesarea in northern Israel. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) successfully intercepted two of the drones, while the third detonated near the prime minister's residence. Fortunately, Netanyahu and his wife were not at home at the time, and no casualties were reported in the vicinity.



Although Hezbollah did not officially claim responsibility for the attack, reports indicate that the group has initiated further assaults on northern and central Israel. In response to the incident, Netanyahu took to social media platform X to issue a stern warning to Hezbollah and its Iranian backers. He characterized the drone strike as a "grave mistake" and stated that such attempts would not deter him or Israel from pursuing their ongoing military objectives.



"I say to Iran and its proxies in its axis of evil: anyone who tries to harm Israel’s citizens will pay a heavy price," Netanyahu declared. He also reaffirmed his commitment to rescuing Israeli hostages currently held by Hamas in Gaza and emphasized the need to ensure the safety of Israeli residents near the border with Lebanon, an area that has frequently come under fire from Hezbollah.



Netanyahu concluded with a strong statement of Israel’s resolve, asserting that the nation is determined to achieve its military objectives and fundamentally alter the security landscape in the region for generations to come. As tensions escalate, the Israeli government appears focused on countering threats from Hezbollah while navigating a complex geopolitical environment.

MENAFN22102024000045015687ID1108806051