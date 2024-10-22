Zahid Oruc: Social Factors Play Significant Role Among Main Causes Of Climate Change
Date
10/22/2024 5:12:51 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
Read more
A roundtable discussion is being held with the joint
organization of the Social Research Center (STM) and the Philosophy
and Sociology Institute of the Azerbaijan National Academy of
Sciences (ANAS), Azernews reports.
The theme of the roundtable is "COP29 - Green Strategy, Climate
Change, and Social Sciences: Challenges and Tasks."
The event was opened with introductory speeches by Zahid Oruc,
Chairman of the STM Board and Chairman of the Parliamentary
Committee, and Professor Ilham Mammadzadeh, Director of the ANAS
Philosophy and Sociology Institute.
In his speech, STM Chairman Zahid Oruc addressed the topic
"COP29: Issues of Interdisciplinary Cooperation of Social Sciences
in Solving the Global Climate Crisis in Azerbaijan." He emphasized
that human factors, in other words, social factors, are among the
main causes of climate change.
"In this regard, the mutual cooperation of social sciences and
the organization of joint research in searching for solutions to
the global climate crisis can yield great benefits. These
sociological studies, including the investigation of the
interaction between economic growth, carbon emissions,
urbanization, consumption patterns of goods and services,
demographic trends, global inequality, and environmental pollution,
become key areas in the fight against climate change."
MENAFN22102024000195011045ID1108806035
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.