Zahid Oruc: Social Factors Play Significant Role Among Main Causes Of Climate Change

A roundtable discussion is being held with the joint organization of the Social Research Center (STM) and the Philosophy and Sociology Institute of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), Azernews reports.

The theme of the roundtable is "COP29 - Green Strategy, Climate Change, and Social Sciences: Challenges and Tasks."

The event was opened with introductory speeches by Zahid Oruc, Chairman of the STM Board and Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee, and Professor Ilham Mammadzadeh, Director of the ANAS Philosophy and Sociology Institute.

In his speech, STM Chairman Zahid Oruc addressed the topic "COP29: Issues of Interdisciplinary Cooperation of Social Sciences in Solving the Global Climate Crisis in Azerbaijan." He emphasized that human factors, in other words, social factors, are among the main causes of climate change.

"In this regard, the mutual cooperation of social sciences and the organization of joint research in searching for solutions to the global climate crisis can yield great benefits. These sociological studies, including the investigation of the interaction between economic growth, carbon emissions, urbanization, consumption patterns of goods and services, demographic trends, global inequality, and environmental pollution, become key areas in the fight against climate change."