Kuwait's DGCA Discusses Aviation Coop., Signs Mous On ICAN2024 Sideline

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Abdullah Bugis

KUALA LUMPOR, Oct 22 (KUNA) -- Directorate General of Civil Aviation's (DGCA) President Humoud Mubarak discussed on Tuesday enhancing cooperation with Italy and Russia and also signed MoUs on the sideline of Kuala Lumpur's sixteenth ICAO Air Services Negotiation (ICAN2024) conference.

The two MoUs were signed with Belarus and Turkmenistan to increase flights between Kuwait and the two countries.

In a statement for KUNA, Sheikh Humoud said that his meetings with the officials discussed ways of enhancing cooperation in the fields of civil aviation, training, operations and latest regional and international developments.

The Ministry of Transport of Malaysia is hosting this international conference, with 73 countries participating, which would serve as a venue for regional and international aviation collaboration in addition to formulating policies connected with the industry. (end)

