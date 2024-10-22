Hospital Urges World To Save Healthcare System In N. Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Oct 22 (KUNA) -- Kamal Adwan Hospital in Jabalia camp on Tuesday sent an urgent appeal to the international community to save the healthcare system that collapsed in northern Gaza Strip after a siege imposed by the Israeli for eighteen days in a row.

Director of the hospital Dr. Hossam Abu Safia said in press statements, "Blood is flowing everywhere", while quadcopter drones are firing and demanding evacuation of the hospital in continuation of the genocidal war.

He added that so many people are in the streets in front of the hospital and cannot be transported, describing the scene as "catastrophic", as the Israeli occupations' forces keep shelling the hospitals.

Abu Safia warned of the health systems collapse, as Kamal Adwan's hospital becomes a mass grave with no blood unit, equipment, electricity or medical crew, revealing there were more than 130 wounded in the hospital and 14 others on ventilators.

The bombing has continued since the invasion of northern regions of the Gaza Strip, he explained, noting that even when the occupation army provided safe passage, they killed the displaced families while they were in the streets, urging the world to support the health system as much as they can.

The occupation army was able to prevent the International Red Cross from responding to the appeals of medical teams and providing the necessary treatment and equipment to maintain the health system, after they prevented food from entering the northern Gaza Strip. (end)

