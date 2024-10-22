Arab League Concerned Over Continued Humanitarian Crisis In Yemen

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 22 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of the Arab League Ahmad Aboul Gheit stressed on Tuesday the continued alarming humanitarian crisis in all of Yemen, stating that a statement is needed to improve the situation.

This came during a meeting between Aboul Gheit and the United Nations Envoy to Yemen Hans Grundberg, where they discussed the situation through humanitarian, security, and political aspects.

Aboul Gheit affirmed his support to the envoy in finding ways to lessen the economic escalation during the recent period, expressing his hope that the current truce will continue despite its fragility.

He stressed the League's support for the legitimate government in Yemen and all the efforts made by Riyadh to restore stability to the country.

The ongoing developments in the region require every effort to defuse the escalation, pointing to the danger of the Houthi's involvement in attacks that threaten a major shipping artery, the Red Sea, he added.

The Arab League joins the United Nations and many other humanitarian organizations in Yemen in expressing concern over the Houthi group's continued threat to humanitarian work, calling on them to release the hostages as soon as possible. (end)

mfm









MENAFN22102024000071011013ID1108805985