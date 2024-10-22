Leaked US intelligence documents display Israeli army plots

(MENAFN) The United States has initiated an investigation into a significant breach of classified intelligence concerning Israel's military plans, particularly regarding preparations for potential strikes on Iran. This development comes amidst escalating tensions between Iran and Israel, following a recent missile barrage launched by Tehran.



CNN reported on Saturday that the security breach emerged after two sensitive documents were shared on the anonymous Telegram Middle East Spectator, known for its critical stance on Israel. The leak raises serious concerns for US officials, who are investigating how the classified information came to be disclosed and who had access to it.



The first document, purportedly prepared by the Pentagon’s National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, outlines that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) were actively engaged in significant munitions preparations and covert unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) operations as of October 16, indicating a likely intention to strike Iran. The second document details a large-scale exercise conducted by the Israeli Air Force on October 15-16, further underscoring Israel's military readiness in the current geopolitical climate.



An unnamed US official confirmed the authenticity of the leaked documents, expressing deep concern over the implications of such a security lapse. The official elaborated that the ongoing investigation seeks to uncover the chain of access leading to the leak and how it ended up circulating on social media platforms.



The Telegram channel responsible for the publication of the documents claimed to have received them from an anonymous source, emphasizing that they had no connection to the original leaker. This assertion raises additional questions about the security and management of sensitive intelligence within US agencies.



As tensions rise between Iran and Israel, the implications of this leak could significantly impact diplomatic relations and military strategies in the region. Both countries are on high alert, with Israel's military activities closely monitored amid fears of an escalation in conflict. The investigation will likely reveal crucial information regarding the handling of classified materials and the potential vulnerabilities in intelligence-sharing practices.

