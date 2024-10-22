Five Killed, Child Injured In Washington Shooting 15-Year-Old Suspect Arrested

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Local authorities in Washington state, USA, have reported that at least five people were killed and one child in a shooting incident.

According to reports, the incident occurred on Monday, October 21, in a house near Seattle.

The head of security for King County, located on the outskirts of Seattle, announced the arrest of a 15-year-old boy in connection with the incident.

So far, the motive behind the shooting remains unclear, according to local officials.

This comes as gun violence in the United States has seen an unprecedented rise, with public places such as schools, shopping centers, churches, and street gatherings frequently being targeted.

In a previous incident in the city of Winder, Georgia, at least four people were killed and nine others injured in a shooting.

According to the Gun Violence Archive (GVA), over 42,000 people in the U.S. lost their lives due to firearms and other weapons in 2023.

The increasing trend of gun violence in the United States underscores a critical need for more comprehensive measures to address this growing public safety issue. As incidents continue to impact communities, efforts to understand and mitigate the root causes of such violence are more urgent than ever.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram