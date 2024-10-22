(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Enjoy ready-to-drink

cafe-quality cold brew at home in just 10 minutes with the touch of a button – no more steeping grounds overnight.

ATLANTA, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Coffee® , a leader in at-home coffee brewing, is launching the Mr. Coffee Express Cold Brew Coffee Maker , a convenient, cordless cold brew maker that rapidly brews ready-to-drink coffee in just 10 minutes. With cold brew coffee popularity up 300% since 2016*, this innovative cold brew maker is the perfect solution for fast and delicious coffee at home. Unlike traditional cold brew coffee makers that require overnight steeping, the Mr. Coffee Express Cold Brew Coffee Maker uses a unique vacuum-powered brewing system, making it easier than ever to enjoy bold, flavorful cold brew at a fraction of the cost of your favorite coffee shop. Simply add coffee grounds, ice, and water, push a button, and get ready to drink perfectly chilled cold brew at home or on the go.

"We designed the Mr. Coffee Express Cold Brew maker for our consumers who are looking for quick, easy and great-tasting cold brew coffee," said Julien McCluney, VP of Global Brand Management, Kitchen at Newell Brands. "Whether you're a cold brew connoisseur or just love a great-tasting and convenient cold coffee, with the Express Cold Brew's innovative cord-free design and fast brewing time, coffee lovers can now enjoy smooth, balanced cold brew anytime and anywhere they like"



Mr. Coffee® Unveils New Express Cold Brew Coffee Maker for Faster, Bolder, Better Cold Brew at Home

The Mr. Coffee Express Cold Brew Coffee Maker features a rechargeable battery that powers 15 or more brew cycles on a single charge. The detachable carafe allows for seamless storage of leftover cold brew, while its compact, collapsible design is easy to clean and fits perfectly on countertops, in cabinets, or even in suitcases for on-the-go use.

For over 50 years, Mr. Coffee has been helping coffee lovers create their favorite beverages at home. The Express Cold Brew now makes it easier and better than ever to enjoy full-flavored cold brew at home.

The Mr. Coffee Express Cold Brew Coffee Maker comes in three colors – Indigo, Oat Milk, and Sake Grey – and can be purchased now

(MSRP: $109.99) at Kohl's and on Amazon starting Friday, Nov. 1. For more information and brewing inspiration, visit mrcoffee and follow Mr. Coffee on Facebook , Instagram and TikTok .

About Mr. Coffee®

Mr. Coffee has been brewing great tasting coffee in the comfort of people's homes since 1970. Mr. Coffee continues to offer premium, easy-to-use coffee makers for coffee lovers of all types. The brand's product portfolio includes a range of options - make great tasting iced coffee with the Mr. Coffee iced coffee makers, espresso-based drinks with a Mr. Coffee espresso machine, or single-serve beverages with a variety of at-home systems, and more.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL ) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid, Sharpie®, Graco®, Coleman®, Rubbermaid Commercial Products®, Yankee Candle®, Paper Mate®, FoodSaver®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Elmer's®, Oster®, NUK®, Spontex® and Campingaz®. Newell Brands is focused on delighting consumers by lighting up everyday moments.

This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company's website, .

*According to NCA's fall 2023 National Coffee Data Trends (NCDT) report.

SOURCE Newell Brands

