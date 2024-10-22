Sedivision Announces Newly Designed Website To Better Serve Wastewater Industry Professionals

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SARASOTA, Fla., Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SediVision, LLC, a wastewater engineering company, is excited to announce the launch of its redesigned website, . The website is fully redesigned and reorganized to serve wastewater operators and water professionals better.

“As a company led by engineers, we revised our website to be more intuitive to our customers, with a highly visual and more straightforward platform,” said Keith Sommers, SediVision Operations Manager.“The objective is for wastewater operators, managers and engineers to visit sedivision.com and quickly understand how SediVision® technology solves problems they face. You learn a lot on our homepage, and when website visitors and users are ready to learn more, the homepage functions as a navigational tool to the rest of the site, communicating clearly where on the site to find in-depth information.”

SediVision, LLC, a USST Holdings Company, was established in 2019 to bring innovative dark water visibility to the wastewater industry. SediVision technology was inspired by the experience of US Submergent Technologies (a sister company), which has cleaned hundreds of wastewater tanks for utilities. The team recognized the problems created because the murky water of wastewater tanks prevents plant operators from knowing precisely how much sand, grit and debris has accumulated inside the tank or where it is located. Without accurate measurements, cities and counties may unnecessarily spend hundreds of thousands of dollars cleaning tanks.

“To provide wastewater managers and operators with reliable, informed data, we brought a new use of technology to the wastewater industry,” said Denver J. Stutler, Jr. PE, President of SediVision.“Our first SediVision® website told our story. Now, having mapped 199 tanks at 93 facilities, we can demonstrate how beneficial the service is for plant operators, helping them plan and budget maintenance and cleaning with accuracy like never before possible.”

Among the SediVision® website features are case studies, easy language conversion to Spanish or French, and graphics that clearly illustrate how SediVision technology is solving problems for wastewater treatment facilities. The SediVision team invites visitors to explore the new website's user-friendly navigation and design and information-rich content.

About SediVision, LLC:

SediVision, LLC (/ ) is an engineering firm headquartered in Sarasota, Florida. The company delivers innovative wet infrastructure diagnostics through proprietary imaging, empowering utilities to make confident, data-driven maintenance decisions. The company's services are specifically related to the assessment and mapping of grit and sand accumulation, primarily in wastewater biological nutrient removal tanks. SediVision® technology provides complete visibility of sand and grit debris in full wastewater tanks without draining down or going offline. Data collected over time with SediVision® can lead to a predictive maintenance schedule for wastewater tanks and help facilities make informed operations, maintenance and budgetary decisions. SediVision also has equipment and capabilities to scan and assess enclosed tanks and large-diameter pipes for sediment build-up and accumulation, which result in lost hydraulic capacity. SediVision, in conjunction with US Submergent Technologies, publishes Wastewater Visibility News .

About USST Holdings, LLC:

USST Holdings, LLC ( ) is the parent company of US Submergent Technologies (USST), SediVision, LLC, and The Women of Water Scholarship Foundation.

