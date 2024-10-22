ARMLOGI ENHANCES WAREHOUSE OPERATIONS WITH AI-INTEGRATED WAREHOUSE MANAGEMENT SYSTEM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WALNUT, CA, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armlogi Holding Corp. (“Armlogi” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: BTOC), a U.S.-based warehousing and logistics that offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions related to warehouse management and order fulfillment, today announced enhancements to its Warehouse Management System (WMS) through the integration of artificial intelligence (AI). The upgraded WMS system is set to transform the way Armlogi streamlines operations, optimizes inventory management, and enhances overall efficiency across its global warehousing operations.

Armlogi's upgraded WMS is designed to reduce new users' learning curve, minimize operational errors, and enhance productivity. By integrating AI, the system is expected to predict future inventory requirements and optimize warehouse layouts and picking routes. We believe that this upgrade could significantly reduce warehouse personnel's walking distance and time, leading to greater operational efficiency and faster order processing.

Aidy Chou, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Armlogi, commented,“We believe that the integration of AI into our WMS marks a pivotal advancement in our operational capabilities. This technology may allow us to anticipate the needs of our clients more accurately and adjust our inventory management practices proactively. It is also expected to streamline the layout of our warehouses and optimize the picking process, which could ultimately enhance speed and accuracy, reduce costs, and improve service delivery to our customers.”

About Armlogi Holding Corp .

Armlogi Holding Corp., based in Walnut, CA, is a fast-growing U.S.-based warehousing and logistics service provider that offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions relating to warehouse management and order fulfillment. The Company caters to cross-border e-commerce merchants looking to establish overseas warehouses in the U.S. market. With nine warehouses covering over two million square feet, the Company offers comprehensive one-stop warehousing and logistics services. The Company's warehouses are equipped with facilities and technology for handling and storing large and bulky items. For more information, please visit

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as“may,”“should,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“contemplates,”“estimates,”“intends,”“believes,”“plans,”“projected,”“predicts,”“potential,” or“hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us.

