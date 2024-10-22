Fake Judge, Fake Court: How Conman Fooled People With Land Dispute Cases In Gujarat's Gandhinagar

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Ahmedabad on Monday arrested a 37-year-old man for running a fake tribunal and passing several orders of arbitration between 2019 and 2024.

The police said accused Morris Samuel Christian, a resident of Gandhinagar, passed an order in favour of his client in a case related to land in 2019.

Ahmedabad police said the accused (Christian) had been booked for allegedly cheating people by posing as a judge of an arbitral tribunal, passing favourable orders claiming he has been appointed as an arbitrator by a competent court to adjudicate disputes, cheating, forgery, providing false information to government servants , among other charges.

| Man demands ₹2.5 cr from Sena (UBT) leader to hack EVMs in Sambhajinagar, held

The FIR was registered at Karanj police station in Ahmedabad based on a written complaint filed by Hardik Desai, a civil judge and currently the registrar of the Civil Court, Ahmedabad. Desai stated in the complaint that he filed the complaint on the instruction of JL Chovatia, judge of the city civil and sessions court, Ahmedabad.

Modus Operandi

According to the Ahmedabad police, Christian used to trap people whose land disputes were pending before the civil court. Police said he used to take a specific amount from his clients as fees for solving their cases.

The police said the accused would first establish himself as a court-appointed official arbitrator, call his clients at his Gandhinagar-based office, which was designed to look like a court and pass a favourable order as the tribunal's presiding officer.

“He created an environment of a court by keeping staff, advocates and himself presided over as a judge,” PTI cited the FIR, adding that“he himself filed cases, passed orders and tried to make applicants owners of land worth in crores.”

| Kiran Patel, conman from Gujarat, arrested for posing as top-rated bureaucrat

The police said several photos of his“fake court” have been recovered, showing him sitting like a judge, giving the impression of a real courtroom.