Qatar's Realty Sector Sees Remarkable Growth Supported By Infrastructure Investments

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar's sector has witnessed remarkable growth supported by the infrastructure investments and major events being held in the country.

In an interview with The Peninsula, Mohammed Al Eissa (pictured), Chief Communications and Corporate Planning Officer of OMRAN Group said, Qatar's focus on sustainability, as outlined in Qatar National Vision 2030 is particularly commendable as it highlights the need to balance growth with environmental responsibility, creating future-ready communities.

“In Qatar, the real estate sector has experienced remarkable growth, largely supported by infrastructure investments and major events like the FIFA World Cup,” adding the GCC real estate market continues to grow dynamically, driven by national development visions and strategic government initiatives aimed at economic diversification.

In Oman, OMRAN Group plays a key role in advancing the country's real estate sector through sustainable tourism development.“Our projects align with Oman Vision 2040, which emphasises sustainability as a core principle for the country's economic and tourism growth. Oman's open-door policies, such as visa-free entry for residents of GCC countries and over 100 other nationalities, have driven tourism demand and with it the need for sustainable real estate projects. This growth presents significant opportunities for investors, especially in eco-tourism and sustainable developments.”

“The Group is deeply committed to sustainable development as the foundation of our tourism and real estate projects. Our approach ensures that environmental stewardship is at the core of every development. A leading example is the Sustainable City – Yiti, a pioneering project that aims to be the first net-zero emissions city in Oman by 2025. It integrates renewable energy, water conservation technologies, and green infrastructure to promote an eco-conscious lifestyle, making it a prime example of how sustainable tourism and urban living can coexist.”

In addition, the Ras Al Hadd project, developed in collaboration with Qatari Diar, merges tourism with marine conservation, ensuring that economic growth is achieved without compromising environmental preservation.

The investment potential in Oman's sustainable tourism is vast. The country's strategic focus on growing tourism arrivals to 11.7 million by 2040, coupled with projects like The Sustainable City – Yiti and Ras Al Hadd, offers ample opportunities for investors seeking long-term, environmentally responsible ventures.

"At OMRAN, we have successfully demonstrated that sustainability can be profitable by integrating Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles into our operations, which attract global investors focused on responsible development."

OMRAN's success in attracting FDI is largely driven by its partnerships with leading regional and international entities. He noted, for example the Ras Al Hadd project, a collaboration with Qatari Diar, integrates tourism with marine conservation to offer a unique blend of eco-tourism and cultural heritage preservation.

Al Eissa further said that collaborations across the GCC region can significantly enhance the real estate sector by pooling resources, knowledge, and expertise. With sustainability becoming a major focus, regional partnerships can help drive innovations in eco-friendly construction, smart cities, and regenerative tourism. Such collaborations also help attract more international investments, as they demonstrate a unified commitment to sustainable growth and responsible development across the GCC.

The industry events play a crucial role in promoting the GCC's real estate sector.

These events provide a platform for key stakeholders to showcase innovative projects, attract investments, and discuss sustainable urban development. More importantly, they encourage regional collaboration, helping stakeholders exchange best practices and foster partnerships that align with the sustainability goals of the region's national visions, he added.