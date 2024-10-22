Scroll(SCR), A Leading Zkrollup Solution, Will Be Initially Listed On Coinw Exchange

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dubai, UAE, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinW, the world's pioneering trading , will initially list Scroll(SCR) on the Layer2 Zone. For all CoinW users, the SCR/USDT will be officially available for trading on October 22nd 2024, at 8:00 (UTC). To celebrate the listing of SCR, we are launching the“ SCR bounty program: Register & Trade & Retweet" event with a reward pool of 10,000 USDT.









Scroll's Innovative Approach to Ethereum Scaling

Launched in 2023, Scroll has rapidly established itself as a key player in Ethereum scaling solutions, leveraging zkEVM architecture to achieve seamless EVM compatibility. In 2024, Scroll became a dominant force in the EAS-proof rankings, surpassing other leading chains like Base, Optimism, Arbitrum, and Polygon. Collaborating with the Ethereum Foundation's zk team, Scroll employs the advanced Halo2 proof system to build the first zkEVM in a fully open environment, complemented by its proprietary GPU zkEVM prover, which is 10 times faster than traditional CPU provers. Through the launch of ZK hardware accelerator, PipeZK, Scroll is further pioneering the ZK hardware market.

SCR Token: Utility and Tokenomics

The SCR token is at the heart of Scroll's ecosystem, serving as both a governance and utility token. From the first day of listing, SCR holders will have the ability to participate in governance decisions related to Scroll's protocol development. Future use cases include staking, gas-free transactions, and coordinating incentives across the network. With a total supply of 1 billion SCR tokens, the initial circulating supply at launch will be 190 million. The token allocation is designed to ensure long-term growth, with a focus on ecosystem development, investor incentives, and community participation through airdrops.

A Strong Ecosystem Backed by Substantial Funding

Scroll's ecosystem has seen rapid expansion, with a DeFi TVL reaching $1.15 billion in September 2024 and a stablecoin market cap exceeding $100 million-leading the ZK chain space. Major DeFi projects like Pencil Protocol, Tokan Exchange, and Rho Markets have joined Scroll's vibrant ecosystem. Supported by over $80 million in funding and a $1.8 billion valuation, Scroll's future is bright as users gradually transition from Optimistic Rollups to zkRollups, securing its position as a major Layer 2 hub.

10,000 USDT Limited-Time Offer for CoinW Community

To celebrate the listing, 10,000 USDT equivalent SCR prize pool will be up for grabs from October 22nd, 2024, at 5:00 to October 29th, 2024, at 16:00 (UTC). By participating in events such as registration, trading, and community events, CoinW users have the opportunity to share in a prize pool of 10,000 USDT. To claim your rewards, please click here .

About CoinW

CoinW is a pioneering crypto trading platform that prioritizes security, transparency, and user-centric principles. With advanced technology, deep liquidity, and a wide range of supported cryptocurrencies, the company has amassed a broad user base to become one of the world's most secure crypto exchanges . Committed to security, transparency, and compliance, the CoinW exchange upholds the highest regulatory standards and actively contributes to the advancement of the crypto industry. To learn more about CoinW, you can visit the official website , and follow CoinW's Twitter Accoun , Btok , and Telegram Group .

About SCR

Scroll is one of several Ethereum scaling networks using zk-rollups, alongside Polygon, StarkWare, and Matter Labs. Scroll's three core values-community-driven, security-first, and decentralization at all levels-provide its competitive edge. With fresh funding, Scroll aims to continue developing its products, launch its mainnet, and expand its ecosystem. Scroll is a zkEVM-based zkRollup on Ethereum, enabling native compatibility with existing Ethereum applications and tools.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency mining can involve risk. There is potential for loss of funds. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

CONTACT: marketing(at)coinw.com