Shura Council Participates In Launch Of Arab Women's Parliamentary Document In Jordan

Amman: The Shura Council participated in the parliamentarian that the Arab Parliament held in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to launch the Arab Women's Parliamentary Document. Member of the Shura Council and member of the Arab Parliament's Social, Educational, Cultural, Women and Youth Affairs Committee H E Sheikha bint Youssef Al Jufairi represented the Shura Council in the conference. Several parliamentarians, and United Nations officials also participated in the conference.

In her remarks, she reviewed the State of Qatar's efforts, in accordance with the directives of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, to protect the rights of Qatari women, as well as efforts to empower them. In the same context, she addressed the efforts of H H Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, the Chairperson of the Education Above All (EAA) Foundation and Sustainable Development Goals Advocate and her initiatives to provide education to tens of millions of girls in conflicts.

Al Jufairi said that this conference is being held as women in some Arab countries experience difficult circumstances, pointing out the tragic conditions that the Palestinian women are going through on the occupied Palestinian territories and their struggle with death every day.

The member of the Shura Council affirmed that the Arab Women's Parliamentary Document includes an item on exceptional circumstances, including asylum, displacement, armed conflicts, disasters and crises, in light of the systematic practices that the Israeli occupation performs against women, raising the waves of asylum and displacement.

Approved by the Arab Parliament, the Arab Women's Parliamentary Document consists of 16 articles distributed over five main chapters, revolving around empowering Arab women parliamentarians, building their capacities, promoting their popular communication and enhancing women's opportunities to contribute to parliamentary work. The Document also addressed the role of Arab parliaments in supporting and empowering women politically, economically, socially and technologically, in addition to many other fields.