Breathe Cleaner, Healthier Air All Year Round With LG's Puricare Air Solutions

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) LG (LG) is ready for the regional weather cool-down with its latest range of PuriCare Air Solutions, boasting a sleek design to seamlessly integrate into any home, and crafted to deliver cleaner, healthier air for families and individuals year-round, while providing peace of mind through superior air purification.



From the best suited to a 659 square foot area single tower PuriCareTM, the 360 ̊ PuriCareTM – ideal for up to 675 square feet – to the double tower 1,076 square foot coverage area PuriCareTM, LG's air purifiers feature cutting-edge aerospace-grade fan technology, inspired by the engineering excellence of NASA's aircraft fan technology applied to the Boeing 747.



In fact, the 360 ̊ direct fan, equipped with serrated wings, reduces air resistance and enhances air purification efficiency, while the powerful multi-filtration system, Safe Plus and Allergy Care with H13 Filter ensures thorough purification, eliminating 99.9% of bacteria and viruses, while trapping 99.999% of dust, allergens, and harmful gases from all directions, providing relief for allergy sufferers and promoting a healthier living environment.



Equipped with a PM 1.0 Ultra-Fine Dust Sensor, LG PuriCare Air Solutions also provide real-time monitoring and precise filtration of even the smallest particles, offering maximum air quality control.



LG ThinQTM technology elevates the user experience, allowing you to control and monitor your air purifier remotely via your smartphone. Adjust settings, check air quality, and receive filter change notifications with ease, ensuring optimal air quality at all times. The Clean Booster feature projects clean air farther and faster, making these purifiers ideal for larger rooms and spaces.



Engineered for safe and quiet operation, LG PuriCare Air Solutions are the perfect choice for families with young children. The whisper-quiet performance ensures undisturbed sleep and relaxation, while child-friendly designs provide added peace of mind.



Experience the difference of breathing cleaner, healthier air every day with LG PuriCare Air Solutions.



