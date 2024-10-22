New Platform Eases Business Operations And Streamlines Foreign Investment In The Middle East

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) The Middle East is experiencing a significant economic transformation, with various countries implementing strategic initiatives aimed at diversifying their economies. For instance, many nations such as Saudi Arabia and UAE are focusing on reducing their dependence on oil revenues and fostering growth in sectors such as technology, tourism, energy, and entertainment. These diversification efforts create substantial business opportunities across multiple industries, encouraging foreign and innovation. While the business landscape in the Middle East is being restructured creating new incentives for industries like renewable energy, tourism, entertainment, and sports; the HR component of businesses remains challenging. Despite these challenges, the evolving market landscape offers a myriad of opportunities for growth and innovation, making it essential for organizations to stay adaptable and informed.

The Middle East is a key area for global companies looking to establish a presence. Companies are increasingly recognizing the potential benefits of setting up offices in various GCC countries, where growth opportunities are endless. TASC Outsourcin , a leading HR consultancy in the GCC, has introduced TASC360 , a groundbreaking HR platform that has been specifically designed with three powerful modules: Incorpify, Onboardify, and Governify. By harnessing AI technology, TASC360 streamlines labor-intensive tasks, boosts efficiency, and cuts costs. This solution addresses key HR challenges, including expatriate employee onboarding, government relations (GRO), and company formation.

“Customer service is in our DNA at TASC. We couldn't sit by and watch our clients struggle with the complexities of HR, GRO, and company incorporation. We knew we had to leverage technology to find a better way, and TASC360 is the outcome. We're incredibly proud to launch this first-of-its-kind platform, which embodies our dedication to innovation and client success”; added Mahesh Shahdadpuri, Founder of TASC Outsourcing.

Despite a range of reforms enhancing the ease of doing business in Saudi Arabia, such as lowering the tax burden on foreign investments, companies continue to encounter challenges in their HR processes. According to TASC Outsourcing's 2023 NPS survey, which involved 500 clients from prominent consultancies to large enterprises with over 5,000 employees, the two most pressing operational issues in the GCC are onboarding expatriate employees and navigating compliance across multiple government portals. The onboarding process, which can take between 30 to 90 days, was identified as a particularly significant pain point for businesses.

Leading the change through well-researched and tech-advanced solutions, TASC developed the TASC360 platform to help organizations overcome these HR hurdles. The platform is equipped to reduce the time involved in onboarding and enhance the overall experience for HR professionals and new hires. TASC360 will also provide local expertise for many other HR and government processes making it a key enabler of economic growth by helping businesses streamline their entry and expansion in Saudi Arabia.

“TASC360 is a game-changer for businesses. It simplifies complex processes, ensures compliance with local regulations, and empowers companies to focus on what they do best – growth and innovation. This platform is a testament to our commitment to supporting the organization's goals and fostering a thriving business environment,” said Anil Kumar, Senior Vice President and KSA Country Leader at TASC.“Onboarding that used to take up to 90 days now takes less than 20 days.” By directly addressing prominent issues experienced by organizations across sectors and strengths, TASC360 revolutionizes ways of setting up and growing international businesses in the Middle East.

TASC360's Innovative Approach

The platform comprises three essential modules designed to streamline various HR and compliance processes:

Incorpify simplifies the often confusing company incorporation process. The solution provides a step-by-step guide along with expert assistance and automated tools to navigate the legal procedures, document preparation, and interactions with authorities. Incorpify helps businesses avoid costly delays and ensures compliance from the outset, enabling them to launch their ventures with confidence and ease.

Onboardify addresses manual, time-consuming onboarding processes that often lead to inefficiencies, paperwork overload, and a poor new hire experience. By digitizing and automating tasks, Onboardify streamlines the onboarding workflow, significantly reducing errors and saving valuable time for HR teams. As a result, companies can provide new employees with a smoother, more efficient onboarding experience.

Governify gathers 107 services across 15 portals in one platform and unravels the complexities of managing GRO and HR processes. For example; in Saudi Arabia. These include crucial tasks like visa applications, renewals, license management, and ensuring compliance with local regulations. Governify offers a centralized platform where businesses can efficiently manage it all through automated workflows and real-time tracking. This reduces delays, ensures compliance, and minimizes the risk of penalties, saving businesses up to 30% in HR and compliance-related costs.

Empowering Businesses in the Middle East

TASC360's alignment with the broader goals of the Middle East, particularly those outlined in Saudi Vision 2030, supports several key pillars aimed at enhancing the ease of doing business and fostering a robust private sector across the region. Vision 2030 seeks to increase the private sector's contribution to GDP significantly while promoting foreign direct investment (FDI).

By reducing barriers, TASC360 streamlines business operations in line with objectives to simplify regulatory processes and improve the efficiency of starting and running businesses. Additionally, Vision 2030 emphasizes economic diversification, targeting a higher share of non-oil sectors. TASC360's focus on operational efficiency enables businesses across various sectors in the Middle East to expand and innovate, thereby fostering sustainable growth. As digital transformation reshapes industries, TASC360 provides essential tools for businesses in the GCC to remain agile and competitive. By streamlining HR processes, automating government relations, and simplifying company formation, TASC360 enhances operational efficiency, contributing to the region's overall economic development.

One Solution, Many Benefits

TASC360 stands as a major accelerator of digital innovation in HR processes. Automating and streamlining HR functions sets the pace as an essential tool for post-pandemic work culture in the region. TASC Outsourcing team revealed its enhanced capabilities of reducing onboarding time by 50%, 40% reduction in processing time for government-related tasks, and the ability to complete incorporation 3 times faster.

About TASC Group

Now celebrating 16 years of experience in providing world-class talent that growing businesses need in the UAE and across the MENA region, TASC is one of the leading recruiting and outsourcing companies.

We are experts in outsourcing, recruiting, payroll management, and HR solutions. TASC's team of over 300 staff and more than 5500 associates serve 450+ existing clients, and the company has offices in Dubai, Riyadh, Abu Dhabi, Doha, and Bangalore.

