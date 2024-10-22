Hytera To Revolutionize Mobile Workforce Communication By Launching P5 Series Poc Radio

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Hytera Communications (SZSE: 002583), a leading global provider of professional communications technologies and solutions, has released its latest model of Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) P5 Series, including the P50 and the P50 Pro , which delivers an unrivaled combination of durability, intuitiveness, and performance, making it the perfect communication solution for mobile team communication and collaboration in sectors such as security, logistics, and transportation.

The P5 Series PoC Radios, equipped with professional monopole antennas, deliver excellent signal performance, ensuring reliable push-to-talk calls even in challenging environments. For instance, in the Band 5, the P5 Series achieves a TRP of 18.5 dBm and a TIS of -93.5 dBm, enabling connectivity in areas with weak signals. With a 3-watt output power and advanced noise cancellation algorithms, the radios provide crystal-clear audio, even in noisy environments. Using wideband audio processing with a 16 kHz sampling rate and a frequency range of 20 Hz to 8 kHz, the P5 Series reproduces audio with remarkable clarity, ensuring that voice calls are delivered accurately.

The P5 Series is designed for user-friendly operation. A professional knob, typically found on the traditional two-way radio, allows quick group switching and audio notification, keeping users focused on their tasks at hand. With a full-view display, users can quickly access frequently used features such as voice call and group message. The Quick Group feature allows users to create or join groups instantly, enhancing teamwork efficiency. The P50 Series supports a WiFi-based cloning feature for rapid configuration replication across multiple radios and ensures that team members are ready to collaborate immediately.

Built to survive the most demanding environments, the P5 Series PoC radios boast IP68 rated dustproof and waterproof protection. The rugged design includes extensively tested interfaces, such as a durable 9-pin audio connector and a waterproof Type-C port, ensuring long-lasting reliability. These radios are built for users who need dependable tools in extreme environments, from construction sites to remote industrial facilities.

The P5 Series works seamlessly with the Hytera HyTalk software platform to achieve more features, such as Lone Worker and Man Down for workplace safety. Management tools such as PoC Manager and Smart MDM synergize with the P5 Series to boost the efficiency of mobile teams' collaboration and management.

