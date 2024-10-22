Pain Management Devices Market Report 2024 And Company Benchmarking For Abbott, Medtronic, Zynex Medical, Boston Scientific And OMRON Healthcare

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pain Management Devices Market, Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035: Distribution by Type of Device, Type of Neurostimulation Device, Application Area, Mode of Purchase, End-User and Geographical Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Pain Management Devices is valued at USD 7.94 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.8 %, during the forecast period to 2035.

The prevalence of pain is substantial, affecting a significant number of individuals globally. For instance, in Europe, chronic pain affects approximately 150 million individuals, equivalent to the combined population of France and Germany, leading to an annual economic burden of more than EUR 300 billion. Given the widespread prevalence of pain across various geographies, effective pain management solutions are crucial to improve patient outcomes and enhance the quality of life.

Pain management typically involves the use of pain management devices and therapies to alleviate the suffering of individuals with musculoskeletal pain, spinal and neuropathic pain. Pharmacological interventions, such as opioids, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, antidepressants, and antiepileptics, serve as a first-line treatment option for managing and treating both acute and chronic pain.

Opioids are considered one of the most widely used pain medications for managing moderate to severe pain, owing to their rapid onset of medicinal effect and ability to provide immediate pain relief. However, these drugs are associated with significant side effects, such as inducing a euphoric state that may hamper daily activities, lower heart rate, and potentially lead to drug addiction and death. It is important to note that in 2019, approximately 600,000 deaths were attributed to drug overdose worldwide, with nearly 80% of these deaths related to the overuse of opioids.

The opioid crisis has prompted industry stakeholders to develop a vast array of patient-centric pain management devices, including neurostimulation devices, infusion pumps, and radiofrequency ablation devices, to manage pain effectively. These devices serve as a second-line treatment option for decreasing pain. These devices offer various advantages, such as minimal or no drug interaction, targeted therapy, reduced dependency on medications, and minimal adverse effects. Moreover, these devices can be tailored to individual needs, enabling adjustments in intensity and treatment duration, thereby improving patient comfort.

Given the ongoing research and development efforts of stakeholders to develop patient-centric devices, the global pain management devices market is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR during the forecast period.

Research Coverage:



A brief introduction to pain and its impact, along with classification of pain and the historical development of the pain management domain over the years. It also provides details on various solutions for pain management, including therapeutics and medical devices. The chapter concludes with discussion on the key future perspectives within the pain management industry.

An overview of the current market landscape of leading pain management device companies, along with information on their year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters, type of device, type of neurostimulation device, type of ablation device, type of analgesic infusion pump, type of treatment, type of pain managed, application area.

An insightful competitiveness analysis of the leading players engaged in the pain management devices market, based on several relevant parameters, such as company strength, portfolio strength and application area. It also includes benchmarking analysis of the leading players based on various parameters, such as company strength, number of devices offered, type of pain management devices offered, type of pain managed and application area.

Elaborate profiles of various prominent players that are currently involved in the pain management devices industry. Each company profile features a brief overview of the company, along with information on the location of headquarters, year of establishment, number of employees, business segments, leadership team, contact details, financial information, product portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

A detailed analysis of over 330 peer-reviewed, scientific articles related to pain management devices, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of publication, type of publication and popular keywords. The chapter also highlights the top journals, top publishers and top copyright holders.

A qualitative Porter's five forces analysis, highlighting the five competitive forces prevalent in the pain management devices market, including threats for new entrants, bargaining power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers, threats of substitute products and rivalry among existing competitors.

An in-depth analysis of the factors that can impact the growth of the pain management devices industry. It also features the identification and analysis of key drivers, potential restraints, emerging opportunities, and existing challenges.

A detailed estimate of the current market size, opportunity and the future growth potential for pain management devices, over the next decade. Based on multiple parameters, likely adoption trends and through secondary research, we have provided an informed estimate on the market evolution during the forecast period, till 2035. The report also features the likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity. Further, in order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three forecast scenarios, namely conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, representing different tracks of the industry's growth.

A detailed projection of the current size and future opportunity in the pain management devices market across different types of devices, such as neurostimulation devices, infusion pumps, ablation devices, virtual reality devices and other devices.

A detailed projection of the current size and future opportunity in the pain management devices industry across different types of neurostimulation devices, such as spinal cord stimulators, peripheral nerve stimulators, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulators, deep brain stimulators and other stimulators.

A detailed projection of the current size and future opportunity for pain management device companies across different application areas, such as neuropathic pain, musculoskeletal pain, cancer pain, trauma and surgical pain, facial pain and migraine, and other application areas.

A detailed projection of the current size and future opportunity in the pain management devices market across different modes of purchase, such as prescription mode and over-the-counter mode.

A detailed projection of the current size and future opportunity in the pain management devices industry across different end users, such as hospitals and clinics, physiotherapy centers and other end users. A detailed projection of the current size and future opportunity in the pain management devices market across different geographical regions.

Key Benefits of Buying this Report



The report provides valuable insights to market leaders and newcomers regarding the revenue estimations of the overall market and its sub-segments.

Stakeholders can utilize the report to enhance their understanding of the competitive landscape, allowing for improved business positioning and more effective go-to-market strategies. The report provides stakeholders with a pulse on the Pain Management Devices Market, furnishing them with essential information on significant market drivers, barriers, opportunities, and challenges.

Key Companies Profiled

Key players in the pain management devices market include:



Abbott

AppliedVR

AtriCure

Avanos Medical

Becton, Dickinson and Company

BioElectronics

Hexainnoheal

Litemed

Medtronic

Micrel Medical Devices

Nalu Medical

Nevro

Smileyscope

Stryker

ZetrOZ Systems Zynex Medical

