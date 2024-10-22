Intrinseque Health Further Expands Its Presence In Asia With New Office In Taiwan

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Intrinseque is Proud to Announce Expansion of its Operations in Taiwan.

- Intrinseque Health

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Through this expansion, the company will now offer enhanced clinical services, including but not limited to; Project Management, Clinical Operations, Temperature-controlled Storage & Distribution, Inventory Management, Kitting, Labelling, Printing, end of study reclamation and equipment services such as calibration and preventive maintenance. This expansion strengthens the company's commitment to delivering cutting-edge clinical supply chain services across the Asia-Pacific region.

“As our client base continues to grow, particularly within Taiwan, expanding our local presence was a natural next step,” – said Mr. Nitin Jain , President & CEO of Intrinseque Health .

“This new expansion allows us to further strengthen our service offerings in Taiwan region,” – Mr. Jain added.

“Our ability to source clinical supplies and medical equipment locally is unparalleled in the industry. This expansion will also enable us to provide a broader range of drug development services to our customers,” – said Ms. Dayana Yacob, Executive Director - Global Business Operations at Intrinseque Health.

Intrinseque Health builds robust and executes complex and compliant clinical supply plans.” Intrinseque Health's expansion in Taiwan is a strategic addition to its global operations, allowing the company to meet the evolving needs of clinical trials in the region. Taiwan's thriving biotech and pharmaceutical landscape makes it a key market for Intrinseque Health's continued growth.” – added Ms. Dayana.

“Taiwan is a pivotal region for clinical trials, and we are thrilled to deepen our footprint here,” – said Ms. Kaiwei Lin, Executive Vice President & General Manager, Taiwan at Intrinseque Health.

“Our local teams ensure that we provide the full spectrum of Intrinseque Health's services, seamlessly supporting both our global and regional clients. This expansion underscores our ability to be a trusted partner for our clients looking to advance their clinical development programs in Taiwan and across the Asia-Pacific region.” – added Ms. Lin.

About Intrinseque Health

Intrinseque Health is an EN ISO 13485 certified global clinical development support organisation, accomplished in facilitating the development of clinical trial studies globally. Intrinseque Health has expanded its presence worldwide with offices present in countries including the United States (Delaware), The Netherlands (Amsterdam), United Kingdom (London), China (Beijing), Taiwan (Taipei), South Korea (Seoul), India (Delhi), Malaysia and Singapore. Being managed by drug development professionals with over 300 years of combined industry experience in supporting global clinical trials across various therapeutic areas, the team at Intrinseque knows and understands the needs of the clients while providing best-in-class, comprehensive and robust solutions to overcome the hurdles and pain points of conducting a clinical trial.

Intrinseque Health is the industry expert in solving clinical supply chain challenges, such as product availability & lead times, selection of in-country sourcing Vs. import, import regulations and IOR/EOR requirements, storage & warehousing, kitting, labelling & printing, installation, calibration, validation, servicing & maintenance of equipment and supplies, local sourcing, and procurement services, all while maintaining the highest levels of quality throughout study timelines. Intrinseque Health engages early with its clients and utilises an operational methodology based on a proven, cost-effective clinical supply chain strategy for each clinical trial. It firmly believes that even the most minor and essential items, irrespective of their utility, should be available at sites at all times, because nothing is more important than the value of a patient's life. Intrinseque Health aims to become the global leader in clinical trial support services and constantly thrives in innovating and offering unique solutions to the industry.

