Silver: Shakeout, But Not The End Of The Mega-Rally Ahead
Date
10/22/2024 4:17:23 AM
(MENAFN- FxPro)
Silver revived last week and made a decisive move on Friday to renew multi-year highs. At the start of the new week, the price was above $34 per troy ounce, a level last seen in November 2012.
MENAFN22102024000156011031ID1108805614
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.