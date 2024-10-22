Silver: Shakeout, But Not The End Of The Mega-Rally Ahead

Silver revived last week and made a decisive move on Friday to renew multi-year highs. At the start of the new week, the price was above $34 per troy ounce, a level last seen in November 2012.

Since May this year, prices have pulled back several times, but silver broke through resistance at $32 and rose more than 7% on Friday, adding to Monday's 1.3% gain.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has surged above 70 on the daily chart, indicating that silver may be approaching 'overheated' territory, particularly as RSI readings near 80. However, this range is also often accompanied by accelerating gains.