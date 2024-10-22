Rain Dance Expands Into IT Security With Strategic Partnership With Soliton Systems

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Rain Dance, a leading provider of sales and digital marketing services for companies, is excited to announce its strategic expansion into the IT Security sector. Through a collaborative partnership with Soliton Systems, Rain Dance is set to promote industry-leading solutions focusing on key products - MailZen and OneGate - targeting the EMEA market focused on access and identity management.Rain Dance has built a reputation for offering freelance sales startup solutions that help international technology companies establish a strong foothold in Europe. With the addition of IT Security to its portfolio, Rain Dance will leverage its expertise to address the growing demand for robust security solutions in the region."Expanding into IT Security is a natural progression for Rain Dance," said Mark Andrews, Managing Director of Rain Dance. "Our clients are increasingly seeking staffing solutions that enhance their sales presence but without the legalities and commitment of recruiting full-time employees. By partnering with Soliton Systems, we're excited to be promoting cutting-edge IT security products based from their Amsterdam office.”Soliton Systems' products that includes MailZen and OneGate, focus on key security needs such as identity management and access management and BYOD mobile device management . These solutions provide businesses with the tools necessary to protect company data and allow personal devices to be safely used for business-a crucial need in the mobile digital age. Organizations seek to avoid the complex overhead of mobile device management (MDM) solutions while still meeting GDPR regulations.With Rain Dance's expertise in digital marketing, including SEO for tech companies , and sales engagement activities, the collaboration will enhance Soliton Systems' placement in the competitive EMEA market. Rain Dance will employ both direct and indirect go-to-market strategies, engaging prospects directly and recruiting channel partners to amplify reach and impact.This strategic move not only broadens Rain Dance's service offerings but also reaffirms its commitment to empowering technology companies with innovative tools and strategies for market success.For more information about Rain Dance's expanded services and partnership with Soliton Systems, please visit Rain Dance or contact:Press Contact:Andrea ThomasMedia RelationsRain DanceEmail: ...ENDAbout Rain DanceRain Dance is a leading provider of sales and digital marketing services, specializing in assisting technology companies in establishing and expanding their presence in the European market. With a focus on sales representation and digital marketing strategies, Rain Dance supports its clients through expert consultation and execution of effective campaigns.About Soliton SystemsSoliton Systems is a global technology leader that develops innovative solutions for IT security and network management as well as teleoperation solutions. With a commitment to excellence, Soliton Systems strives to deliver products that ensure the security and safety of corporate networks, enabling secure work environments across the globe.

