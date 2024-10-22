Driving Efficiency In Manufacturing With Intelligent Automation: Beyond Robotics Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Driving Efficiency in with Intelligent Automation: Beyond Robotics

If you want to stay competitive in today's manufacturing landscape, you'll need more than just manpower and machines.

Intelligent automation (IA) has become the force behind efficiency, plus it gives manufacturers the chance to optimize their operations beyond traditional robotics.

When you integrate advanced technologies, like artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing and more, you're able to automate processes, predict machine failures, and make decisions based on up-to-date data.

In this article, we'll explore how intelligent automation is transforming manufacturing, we'll point out what its benefits are, and finally address how you can apply it.

The 4 Core Technologies Behind Intelligent Automation

Upgrading manufacturing no longer means just more advanced robotics ; it relies on several advanced technologies. These technologies work together to improve work processes, make faster decisions, and make overall production more efficient.

These are the main technologies behind it:

1. AI and Machine Learning (ML)

AI and ML are incredibly important in analyzing data and predicting issues in manufacturing. For instance, AI can predict when a machine might break down, so you have the chance to fix the issue without being forced to stop production.

It can also analyze data to forecast demand, which means it can help you make just the right amount of products.

Companies like (for example) ABBYY use AI in intelligent document processing and process mining to analyze data from all parts of manufacturing operations and help business owners make better decisions.

2. Internet of Things (IoT)

IoT is an innovative strategy that uses sensors and connected services to collect data from machines in real time. When it comes to manufacturing, IoT sensors can track things like machine performance, use of energy, and the quality of products.

For you as a manufacturer, this means that you can adjust your processes accordingly and reduce waste. IoT works hand in hand with AI to automate entire production lines and improve how machines respond to changing conditions.

According to a recent study done by BCG Global, predictive maintenance (powered by AI and IoT) can reduce maintenance costs by 25-30%, plus downtime by 35-45%/. Furthermore, businesses that implement predictive maintenance are seeing a 10x increase in ROI – which is staggeringly high!

3. Cloud Computing

Cloud computing lets you store and manage data remotely, so you can control operations from any location. This is particularly useful for global manufacturers because they can manage several factories through one cloud-based system.

Cloud services can scale up or down based on what the company needs, meaning that manufacturers can quickly adapt to what the new automation requires without having to invest in expensive on-site hardware.

4. Edge Computing

Edge computing doesn't send data to the Cloud. Instead, it processes it right where it's collected – on the factory floor. This makes making decisions faster because data doesn't have to travel far.

For example, if one of the machines starts malfunctioning, edge computing makes it possible to take instant action, like shutting it down to prevent further problems.

3 Key Benefits of IA in Manufacturing

In short, IA will help you streamline your operations, there will be less downtime, and overall productivity will be improved.

1. Increased Efficiency

One of the main benefits of IA is its ability to increase operational efficiency. Significantly. Unlike traditional automation, IA optimizes entire workflows and reroutes production processes based on current data.

For example, intelligent software can change production schedules instantly when there's a change in demand or if another machine becomes available.

There's less idle time and the operation is smoother.

2. Predictive Maintenance

This is another big advantage of IA. It uses data from IoT sensors and AI-driven analytics to spot machine issues before they lead to breakdowns.

Instead of waiting on a failure to happen, IA can predict when equipment is likely to need maintenance and allow you to schedule repairs.

The global predictive maintenance market is growing very rapidly. Currently valued at more than 5.5 billion (USD), it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 29.5% from 2024-2030. This data only shows that the future of business seems to be pointing towards AI-driven systems.

3. Improved Product Quality

IA also plays a major role in improving the quality of your products. If you use quality control systems based on artificial intelligence, you can detect anomalies in production early and reduce waste.

This will make your product line more consistent.

Industry Applications

IA can be applied in different industries and transform how they operate and deliver value.

Take the automotive industry as an example; IA can optimize supply chains, automate assembly lines, and manage complex logistics, which leads to faster production and more precision.

In food and beverage manufacturing, IA helps make sure products are consistent in quality and safety because it can automate quality checks and monitor production conditions.

Pharmaceutical companies use IA to comply with strict regulations and make drug manufacturing more efficient.

As you can imagine, precision and consistency are essential in this type of industry. In addition to all this, industries like electronics and aerospace can benefit from IA to improve production design and ensure quality control at every stage of production.

Conclusion

Intelligent automation is changing manufacturing. It makes operations run smoother, prevents machine breakdowns, allows you to make faster decisions based on current data, and it catches defects early on to improve the quality of your products.

In a word, it makes manufacturing – better.

There's less waste than ever, as well as benefits, and if your company adopts these new technologies, it will be a lot easier to stay on top of your game in this fast-moving world.