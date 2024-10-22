ABB Launches New Paint Atomizer For Efficient And Sustainable Paint Shops Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) ABB launches new paint atomizer for efficient and sustainable paint shops

ABB has launched the RB 1000i-S paint atomizer to revolutionize automotive paint shops. The new paint atomizer mounted on top of the ABB robot improves transfer efficiency by upwards of 10 percent, and can significantly reduce paint waste by a minimum of 30 percent along with carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, compared to its predecessor, the RB 1000i.

In addition, major efficiency and cost saving benefits have the potential to deliver significant savings.

Marc Segura, president – robotics division at ABB, says:“Major automotive manufacturers have committed to carbon neutral factories by 2035, leaving no stone unturned in their mission to achieve these targets.

“ABB is continuously developing products and services to help companies achieve their sustainability targets. The newly launched RB 1000i-S is just one example of how ABB is expanding its portfolio to help meet the challenges that lie ahead.”

The RB 1000i-S paint atomizer reduces CO2 and Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) emissions in automotive paint shops by reducing paint waste, as well as the overall energy consumption in plants through a more efficient paint process.

Cost savings can also be significant. For example, where a manufacturer utilizes a 2.5-liter paint solvent borne per car and produces 200,000 cars per factory annually, the RB 1000i-S paint atomizer through its improved transfer efficiency can help to save 50,000 liters of paint per factory. This equates to USD 500,000 in direct financial savings.

Customers can order the new RB 1000i-S atomizer with a new paint robot, or they can purchase a service kit to upgrade their existing RB 1000i by replacing key components, such as the bell cup and shaping air nozzle.

The service upgrade kit supports the circular economy and maximizes the lifespan of the existing paint atomizer, increasing product durability and further reducing waste.

The new paint atomizer along with ABB's other robotics solutions have been engineered to help customers achieve a more sustainable and resource-efficient future.

For example, ABB Robotics new Energy Efficiency Service provides manufacturers with a package of consultation, analysis and tools to increase the energy efficiency of their robots, offering“up to 30 percent energy savings”.

In addition, the OmniCore controller consumes up to 20 percent less energy in heavy duty cycles, thanks to its built-in power back into the grid and re-generation technology.

RobotStudio Automatic Path Planning contributes to improved motion duration, reducing energy consumption by up to 30 percent.