SSC Earns International Award For Service Excellence

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 22 (Petra) – The Social Security Corporation (SSC) has achieved a significant milestone by winning the International Excellence Certificate for Service Quality in the Asia-Pacific region for 2024. This honor, presented by the International Social Security Association (ISSA), also includes a certified excellence logo.The corporation was further recognized with the Best Practices Award for its innovative programs aimed at supporting the higher education of retirees' children and enhancing awareness of social security among university students.Mohammad Tarawneh, the corporation's General Director, credited the dedication of all employees for this prestigious recognition, highlighting that their hard work in delivering top-notch services to the public has been crucial."Our achievement reflects our commitment to the royal directives that stress the importance of modernizing public administration for economic development and enhancing public service," he stated.Tarawneh noted that the corporation's initiatives to broaden social security coverage and provide scholarships for economically disadvantaged children of retirees have played a key role in earning this award.These scholarships, along with flexible payment options for tuition, demonstrate the corporation's ongoing efforts to support its community.Mahaed Ma'aitah, the Assistant General Director for Studies and Information, emphasized the corporation's proactive approach in providing valuable services for retirees, particularly through educational scholarships.He explained that the independent jury's decision to honor the corporation aligns with its participation in the ISSA's Best Practices Awards for social security agencies across the Asia-Pacific.In addition to its scholarship programs, the corporation has developed educational materials on social security, implemented in multiple universities to improve students' understanding of the field.So far, this initiative has reached over 27,000 students and provided 128 scholarships, with plans to increase that number to 500 in the next two years.The ISSA, based in Geneva, is a United Nations-affiliated organization that includes over 327 social security institutions from more than 150 countries.The Social Security Corporation will be celebrated at a special ceremony during the ISSA's regional forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, later this year.