Blinken To Visit Jordan Wednesday To Push For Ceasefire In Gaza

Washington, Oct 22 (Petra) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is scheduled to visit Jordan on Wednesday as part of his 11th Middle East tour, aimed at addressing the ongoing wars in Gaza and Lebanon, and advocating for a ceasefire in Gaza, according to the Washington Times.The U.S. State Department said in a statement that Blinken will discuss the need to end the war in Gaza, secure the release of all hostages, and alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people.Additionally, he will call for a to the war between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon, where the U.S. has so far refrained from calling for an immediate ceasefire.Blinken is also expected to address "post-war" issues in Gaza, particularly reconstruction efforts, which are anticipated to take a significant amount of time.