Jordan Showcases Food Industry Excellence At SIAL Paris

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Paris, Oct 22 (Petra) -- Jordan's pavilion at the SIAL Paris food received significant attention as Ambassador Lina Al-Hadid, accompanied by MP Mohammed Muharama and Halim Abu Rahmeh, Director-General of the Jordan Exporters Association (JEA), engaged with the representatives of 14 Jordanian companies participating in the global event.Spread over 250 square meters, the Jordanian pavilion stands out among 7,500 exhibitors from over 130 countries. Ambassador Al-Hadid highlighted the exceptional quality of Jordanian food products, underscoring their importance in boosting the national economy and expanding Jordan's export footprint.Al-Hadid commended the efforts of the Jordan Exporters Association for promoting Jordanian goods in international markets, particularly in France, and emphasized the need to leverage such exhibitions to stimulate economic growth.MP Muharama reinforced the significance of Jordan's active participation in international expos, expressing optimism about expanding the country's presence in future events. He noted that platforms like SIAL Paris enhance Jordan's global visibility and provide opportunities for showcasing local industry innovations.Fathi Jaghbir, President of the Jordan and Amman Chambers of Industry, stressed that the exhibition is vital for highlighting the strengths of Jordan's food industry and attracting international partnerships and investments.Abu Rahmeh reaffirmed the JEA's commitment to expanding Jordan's food exports and supporting national companies by securing participation in global exhibitions, which serve as gateways to foreign markets.