Midweek Chill Continues As Temperatures Drop Below Seasonal Norms

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct 22 (Petra) -- The Kingdom remains under the grip of cooler-than-average weather as the week reaches its midpoint, with temperatures staying 4-5 C below seasonal norms.Today's conditions are marked by mild autumn air across most regions, while the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba enjoy more moderate warmth. Northeasterly winds are expected to pick up later in the afternoon, particularly in eastern areas.The Jordan Meteorological Department has forecast that the unseasonably cool weather will linger into Wednesday and Thursday, with comfortable autumn temperatures prevailing throughout the kingdom. Southeastern winds are expected to intensify in some regions, especially in the east.By Friday, the trend of cooler temperatures will persist, with partly cloudy skies expected in some areas, particularly in the east. Despite this, the overall weather will remain mild and pleasant across the country.For today, temperatures in East Amman are expected to range from 22 C to 10 C, while West Amman will see highs of 20 C and lows of 8 C. The northern highlands and Sharah mountains will experience cooler conditions, while the Jordan Valley and Aqaba will maintain warmer temperatures, with highs reaching 31 C.