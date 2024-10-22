Joe Caverlee Joins Coteau Grove Project, LLC As The Band’S Official Producer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LAFAYETTE, La., Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coteau Grove Project, LLC (“Coteau Grove”) is proud to welcome American multi-instrumentalist and / songwriter Joe Caverlee to the team. Joe will assume the role of producer for Coteau Grove and use his extensive knowledge and experience in the to leverage the band's expertise and professional connections. Joe supports Coteau Grove's mission to give back to charities and is looking forward to making a difference in their communities.

Joe Caverlee stated,“I've had the pleasure of knowing the good folks in Coteau Grove for quite some time now. I've also sat in with them on several occasions which was an absolute blast. From classic rock to classic country...from R&B to "down in the crawfish mud" cajun music, this band has it covered. I was honored when they asked me to produce their upcoming EP. We are in the process of searching for songs to compliment their many talents including musicianship and tight vocal harmonies. It's a long process, but I assure you it will be worth the wait and the end result will be a project we all will be proud of.”

Grammy Award-winning singer / songwriter, Wayne Toups, also commented,“I have been asked by my friend Keith Myers to be a special guest in the Coteau Grove Project for some very special shows. His vision has come full circle in wanting to help nonprofit organizations. And now he has added a good friend and exceptional musician, Joe Caverlee, as a producer which will definitely bring the project to another level. I am so honored to be a part of it and looking forward to the future.”

Joe started out playing guitar and piano as a small child with his family in Dayton, Ohio, but the two instruments quickly took a back seat when he discovered a violin in his grandma's attic. After beginning classical lessons at age 10, he soon learned it was the right choice. By age 13, he was playing with a bluegrass band that toured weekends around the Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana areas. Even though he continued his classical training through high school and college, the live music scene was where Joe wanted to be. Eventually, he ended up in Nashville. Joe found steady work playing fiddle and acoustic with Ronna Reeves on the road and shortly after was hired on by Ken Mellons to play fiddle and mandolin. In the late 90's he teamed up with the Ohio based group Yankee Grey and signed a record deal with Sony/Monument. After brief success and an ACM vocal group of the year nomination they disbanded. He then started playing fiddle and mandolin with country great Tracy Lawrence where he is still today and is currently Tracy's band leader. Joe has been featured on many well-known songs with artists such as Tracy Lawrence, Yankee Grey, David Ball, Billy Ray Cyrus, Daryl Singletary, Love and Theft, The Bellamy Brothers, Michael Peterson and The Christmas Grass, and more.

About Coteau Grove Project

Coteau Grove Project provides tight, lively music, great vocals, and mesmerizing harmonies and is unique in its mission of supporting nonprofit organizations. The band was born from some things that the members all have in common, a love for music and a desire to help people. Coteau Grove Project is made up of Chris Foreman, Larry Menard, Charlie Rees, David Varisco, Sharona Thomas, and Keith Myers.

