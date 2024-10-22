Uber Freight Expands Cross-Border Logistics Leadership And Footprint To Meet Demand In Mexico

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Uber Freight achieves 77% growth in cross-border new business production, managing 2,000+ daily shipments and processing 25,000+ monthly entries

CHICAGO, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uber Freight , the leading end-to-end enterprise suite powering intelligent logistics, today announced a significant milestone in its ongoing efforts to support shippers in Mexico, achieving $750 million in Freight Under Management (FUM). This success underscores the company's strategic investments and commitment to helping shippers navigate the complexities of cross-border logistics. As nearshoring continues to reshape global supply chains, Mexico has emerged as a key hub for international trade. In response, Uber Freight is enhancing its capabilities with new leadership, expanded office locations and robust infrastructure to provide shippers with seamless and efficient cross-border operations.

Mexico's freight and logistics market hit $128.10 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to $171.40 billion by 2029 , driven by the nearshoring trend that's transforming supply chains across the region. For over two decades, Uber Freight has been a trusted partner for shippers, offering the technology, expertise, and scale necessary to adapt to these shifts. Uber Freight's team of experienced consultants, customs brokers, and logistics experts work closely with shippers to analyze products and procedures, helping to ensure compliance with tariff requirements, identifying areas of risk, and uncovering opportunities for operational enhancements. From managed transportation and capacity solutions to advanced TMS technology, warehousing, and customs clearance, Uber Freight delivers end-to-end solutions that streamline cross-border operations.

As one of the largest warehouse providers in Laredo, Texas and providers of cross-border services between the U.S. and Mexico, Uber Freight manages more than 2,000 daily cross-border shipments. Offering services across truckload, intermodal, ocean shipping, cross-border services and customs through the partnership with Uber Freight Mexico Customs, powered by TP Laser, Uber Freight ensures shippers can navigate the complexities of cross-border trade with ease. With continued investments in the region, Uber Freight is committed to expanding capacity and delivering solutions tailored to meet evolving customer needs.

“As nearshoring transforms supply chains and cross-border trade expands, our priority is ensuring that our shipper partners have the resources and support they need to thrive in this evolving landscape,” said Lior Ron, Founder and CEO of Uber Freight.“By deepening our presence in Mexico and strengthening our team with industry-leading talent, we're committed to making cross-border logistics simpler and more efficient for our customers, helping them unlock new growth opportunities and navigate challenges with ease.”

Increasing Demand and Cross-Border Success

Uber Freight has seen a 77% year-over-year increase in cross-border new business production from its shipper base, supported by a network of multi-mode approved carriers. Shippers are increasingly turning to Uber Freight for its ability to reduce costs, improve service quality, shorten lead times, and enhance sustainability across their supply chains.

A key driver of this growth is the rising demand for seamless customs management, an area in which Uber Freight has excelled for over 25 years. Processing more than 25,000 customs entries monthly, Uber Freight is a trusted partner for shippers, helping them navigate the intricate regulations and security measures of cross-border logistics. Through the partnership with Uber Freight Mexico Customs, powered by TP Laser, Uber Freight has operations in 75% of Mexican customs ports and is a leader in customs clearance solutions, empowering shippers to move goods efficiently and compliance across borders.

Team Growth, Footprint Expansion, and New Executive Leadership

With over 1,300 employees dedicated to cross-border operations and nearly 300 new team members joining this year, Uber Freight has significantly strengthened its leadership and deepened its presence across Mexico. In July 2024, the company opened a new office in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, bringing its total number of cross-border locations to 10, including Mexico City, Monterrey, Queretaro, Manzanillo, Saltillo, Tijuana, and Laredo, Texas. The company now manages 1.5 million square feet of warehouse space for cross-border logistics, making Uber Freight one of the leading providers of cross-border warehousing solutions in Mexico.

Further solidifying its commitment to growth, Uber Freight launched an Innovation Center in Mexico City, designed to accelerate technology advancements and optimize logistics solutions in the region.

This year, Uber Freight appointed Jesus Ojeda as Executive Vice President of Mexico in July 2024. With more than 30 years in the logistics industry, Ojeda previously led customs solutions as Senior Vice President at Transplace before its acquisition by Uber Freight, bringing a wealth of experience to the leadership team.

“We're in the midst of one of the biggest cross-border logistics booms in history, and demand is only set to increase,” Ojeda said.“The entire Uber Freight team is committed to supporting our customers, guiding them through the complexities of international shipping, and helping them capitalize on the opportunities it presents. Our latest investments, including the launch of our Innovation Center in Mexico City, reflect our dedication to driving technological advancements and delivering cutting-edge logistics solutions. It's a testament to the hard work of every employee in making this vision a reality.”

With 30% of Fortune 500 companies as partners and more than $1.5 billion in customer savings generated over the past 12 months, Uber Freight continues to expand its international footprint. The company remains committed to delivering industry-leading solutions that empower shippers and carriers of all sizes.

