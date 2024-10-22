Luminous CEO Stresses Need For Collective Effort To Increase Women's Role In Economy

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 22 (IANS) Preeti Bajaj, CEO and MD of Luminous Power Technologies, emphasised the need for the collective role of the government, industry, and citizens in increasing women's participation in the to 50 per cent, a crucial step for India to achieve its goal of becoming the third-largest economy in the world.

Speaking to IANS on the sidelines of the NDTV World Summit, Bajaj said, "India has made a lot of progress, but for our nation to realise Prime Modi's dream of becoming the third-largest global economy, women's participation in the workforce must reach 50 per cent."

"While the government is taking significant steps, it is important that we continue to push forward, with every citizen contributing," she added.

She highlighted that alongside the government's efforts, industries, academia, and the entire nation must actively work towards this goal.

"Our Prime Minister is also working on this, but the industry and academia need to join forces. The first step towards achieving anything is determination. Strong determination is not just a hope but a guide to success," she added.

Bajaj stressed the importance of collaboration across sectors, stating, "To achieve this, all industrialists, countrymen, and institutions must come together to build a developed India."

Outlining a three-pronged approach to propel India forward, Bajaj said, "First, our infrastructure work, which is progressing well under the leadership of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, must continue and be expanded."

"Second, we must focus on education so that our talented engineers and productive citizens not only remain in India but contribute here," she continued.

"Third, 'Make in India' is key. We are investing in creating an ecosystem for the industry, and Luminous is part of this effort by developing solar panels and solar inverters for Indian homes," she added.

"If these three pillars -- ongoing infrastructure development, emphasis on education, and the growth of 'Make in India' -- are maintained, we will undoubtedly achieve the goal of a Viksit Bharat," she concluded.