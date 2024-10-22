Afghanistan: Three Killed, Three Injured In Blast

(MENAFN- IANS) Ghazni, Oct 22 (IANS) Three children have been confirmed dead and three others were as a device went off in Afghanistan's Ghazni province, the provincial office said in a statement.

The accident occurred on Monday in the province's Qara Bagh district when the children worked on a potato farm. The device exploded, killing the three kids on the spot and injuring three others, the office said.

The injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, Xinhua news agency reported.

A total of 292 people lost their lives in blasts of landmines and explosive remnants in the first six months of 2024, most of them children, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reported.

War-ravaged Afghanistan is one of the most landmine-contaminated countries in the world, with dozens of people, mostly children, being killed and maimed every month.