Arshin Mehta Wants To Play Deepika Padukone’S Role In ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

(MENAFN- IANS) Oct 22 (IANS) Arshin Mehta, who was recently seen in the drama 'Diary of West Bengal', expressed her desire to explore different kinds of characters and stories.

She shared,“As an actor, I'm always on the lookout for roles that challenge me and help me grow. I want to explore different kinds of characters and stories.” Arshin also revealed that her dream role is to play a character that has a lot of physical training involved, like an officer.“Having grown up in an army school, I've seen army kids and officers go through rigorous training, and I would love to portray that on screen. A role where I get to do something for the country is my dream. Movies like 'The Hero: Love Story of a Spy', where the character is doing something meaningful for the country, really inspire me,” Mehta stated. Arshin went on to add,“I would love to be a part of such films and give my all to portray such characters.

Another dream role of mine would be something like what Deepika Padukone played in 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.' I love adventure and challenges, and roles like that would be an absolute joy to play. In real life, I've done adventure sports like bungee jumping, so I'm definitely drawn to characters that embody that same adventurous spirit. Whether it's playing an army officer or an adventurous character, that's the kind of role I dream of. Arshin's father Dr. Mehernosh Mehta recently organised a screening of her movie 'The Diary of West Bengal' in her hometown Ahmednagar. Talking about the response, the actress shared that she like a celebrity in her own hometown. Arshin stated,“The whole experience felt surreal, and it was such a big deal to have my movie released there. Normally, smaller towns don't get such big releases, so this meant the world to me. If you have any more questions, feel free to call or message me. I know my answers were a bit jumbled, but I've tried to express how much this experience has meant to me.

Arshin Mehta is known for her stint in the movies like 'Circle,' 'Main Rajkapoor Ho Gaya', 'The Rally, Sallu Ki Shaadi', 'Catfight' and 'Prem Yuddh.' Her recent release, 'The Diary of West Bengal' was released on August 30. In the film, Arshin portrayed Suhasini Bhattacharya, a Hindu Brahmin girl from Bangladesh who seeks refuge in West Bengal, India, after witnessing the atrocities committed against Hindus in her homeland.