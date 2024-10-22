Muthoot Fincorp ONE Is Now All-In-One Financial Suite

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 22 (IANS) Muthoot FinCorp ONE, the all-in-one digital from Muthoot FinCorp Ltd., is revolutionising management by seamlessly integrating lending, investments, savings, insurance and payments into its one customer-friendly platform, Muthoot FinCorp Ltd said on Tuesday.

Beyond traditional loans, Muthoot FinCorp ONE offers a diverse range of financial products including from its group companies. These include Vyapar Mitra Business Loans, Loan Against Property, Two-Wheeler Loans, Used Car Loans, and Loans. For insurance needs, the platform provides Muthoot Dhan Suraksha, Motor Insurance, and Life Insurance.

In terms of investments and savings, customers can explore options like Muthoot FinCorp Ltd.'s Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) as well as eSwarna Digital Gold, Swarnavarsham and Swethavarsham (gold and silver plans) offered by Muthoot Exim.

Chandan Khaitan, CEO, Muthoot FinCorp ONE, said their strategy has been to build a unified financial platform with a phygital approach that meets the diverse range of customer needs.

“In the last six months, we have significantly expanded our product and service offerings, revamped the app, enhanced our security features and tied up with major partners to create a multi-service financial ecosystem with enhanced customer engagement,” he added.

Additionally, Muthoot FinCorp ONE app offers convenient Forex and money transfer services, including Domestic and Indo-Nepal Money Transfers. Customers can also make payments for utility bills, EMIs, insurance premiums, and access Digital MSME (QR-based) lending solutions.

Since its launch in 2022, Muthoot FinCorp ONE has been working towards achieving Muthoot FinCorp Ltd.'s goal of creating a multi-service financial platform with a phygital approach. This innovative approach combines digital tools with physical branch access, offering customers seamless convenience and choice. Now customers can access a broad range of financial services both on the app as well as at any of the Muthoot FinCorp Ltd's 3,700 branches approx. pan-India.

“The Muthoot FinCorp ONE platform now integrates a comprehensive suite of financial solutions, simplifying the journey for our users as they navigate various life stages,” said Khaitan.

Interestingly, Muthoot FinCorp ONE is also adopting AI-driven insights to personalize user experiences and enhance operational productivity. The company's in-house capabilities encompass an efficient technology team ensuring the platform remains at the cutting edge of fintech, while delivering efficiency and security at scale.

“Muthoot FinCorp ONE embodies our vision as a forward-thinking organization, dedicated to improving the life of a common man. With the addition of our latest offerings and phygital approach, we are steadily advancing towards ensuring that our customers enjoy a perfect blend of digital convenience along with the deep-seated trust synonymous with Muthoot FinCorp Ltd. through our 3,700 branches approx pan-India.” said Thomas John Muthoot, Chairman and Managing Director, Muthoot FinCorp Ltd.

Muthoot FinCorp ONE is redefining financial convenience by combining a wide range of services into one easy-to-use platform. With its seamless mix of digital approach and in-person support through branches, Muthoot FinCorp Ltd. is enhancing everyday financial management and reinforcing its commitment to customer satisfaction and innovation.